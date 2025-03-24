Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, Tambuwal, others attend Ihedioha’s 60th birthday colloquium

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Monday chaired a colloquium to mark the 60th birthday celebration of former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

The event was held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Abuja Intercontinental Hotel.

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, delivered the keynote address titled “Is Democracy Failing in Africa?”

Also in attendance were former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Emeka Anyaoku; former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, former presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; and the immediate past governor of Katsina, Aminu Masari.

Speaking at the event, Atiku said Ihedioha has remained loyal even when they found themselves on different political platforms.

“Emeka and I have kept this relationship and till today I have found him extremely loyal, dedicated and focused even though sometimes we found ourselves on different political divides but we kept our relationship and I think that testifies with the kind of person Emeka is,” he said.

“When he told me about this event I was almost complaining, I said ‘Emeka, this is Ramadan. We’re in the last 10 days of Ramadan. In the last 10 days in Ramadan we don’t sleep in the night we sleep during the day. He said, ‘But oga try and make it.’ And I said, ‘Ok I will make it.’ Here we are today.”

A dinner will be held on Monday night to round off the celebration.