Northern senators forum condemns mob killings in Edo State

By Henry Umoru

Abuja – Senators from the nineteen Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the aegis of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF), have strongly condemned the gruesome mob killings of innocent Nigerians in Uromi, Edo State, on Thursday, March 27, 2025.

The forum expressed deep concern that the victims, who were traveling to the northern part of the country, were wrongly stereotyped as Fulani kidnappers and brutally murdered.

In response, the Northern Senators called on the Edo State Government, security agencies, and all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring that such incidents never happen again. They stressed the need to promote a culture of tolerance, understanding, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

In a statement issued late Thursday, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua (APC, Katsina Central), Chairman of the NSF, said:

“The Northern Senators Forum is deeply disturbed and saddened by the gruesome mob killings of innocent Nigerians in Uromi, Edo State. These individuals, who were traveling to the northern part of Nigeria, were tragically stereotyped as Fulani kidnappers and brutally murdered in a despicable manner.”

“We strongly condemn this heinous act, which is a blatant violation of the fundamental human rights of the victims. We urge the Edo State Government to take immediate action to identify and prosecute the perpetrators of this horrific crime.”

The forum also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure the culprits are brought to justice.

“This swift action demonstrates the government’s commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights of all citizens,” the statement read.

Citing Section 41 of the Nigerian Constitution, Senator Yar’Adua reiterated that every citizen has the right to freedom of movement and residence across Nigeria and should not face discrimination or violence.

The Northern Senators urged authorities to take decisive steps to prevent future occurrences and called on all Nigerians to embrace peace and unity.

“We must uphold the fundamental principles of our Constitution and ensure that all citizens are treated with dignity and respect,” the statement concluded.