Nollywood damsels who take pride in flaunting their curves

By BENJAMIN NJOKU

Nollywood is home to many talented actresses, and some of them are turning heads with their stunning curves.

These actresses are confidently flaunting their figures on social media, leaving fans and followers in awe.

Actresses like Anita Joseph, Biodun Okeowo Sofuyi, Moyo Lawal, Nkechi Blessing, and Tracy Edwin are among those making waves with their captivating physiques. They’re not afraid to show off their assets, as they are confidently embracing their bodies and sharing them with the world. They’re proving that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and their fans are loving every minute of it.

Anita Joseph

Known for her voluptuous figure, Anita Joseph has been flaunting her curves on social media, showcasing her rounded backside, hips, and bosoms. Although she’s slowed down a bit since getting married, her killer shape is still undeniable. No wonder, she awarded herself “Most Beautiful Natural Curvy Nollywood Actress. Her natural endowments turn heads, and her dress sense is something out of this world.

Moyo Lawal

Moyo Lawal is another actress with curves in all the right places. Her endowments have an undeniable sex appeal that can captivate any man’s heart. The petite actress, sharing a photo of herself on Instagram a few years ago, stated that ‘hips don’t lie which is the reason cosmetic surgeons are still battling to make perfect hips.’ The actress is known for flaunting her curves on IG and letting the world know she is beautiful and daring.

Tracy Edwin

Okechukwu Chidimma Tracy better known as Tracy Edwin on Instagram is always setting the temperature soaring with her red-hot skin show. She goes for outfits that put all her killer curves to display on IG. With well-defined curves in all the right places, Tracy is the delight of many men. Her towering height is another attribute that stands her out among her pals in the industry. Interestingly, Tracy CA knows she’s beautiful, and she flaunts it whenever an opportunity presents itself.

Ngonadi Sylvia

Ngonadi Sylvia, also known as Chichi Ngonadi has the knack of taking the internet by storm with her sizzling glamour show on social media. The super gorgeous actress doesn’t hesitate to set everywhere buzzing with her oozing hotness. She may not have been a popular face in the Nigerian movie industry, but certainly, the busty actress raises her fans’ temperature with her busty bold look in mini-outfit, flaunting ample cleavage.

Biodun Okeowo

Biodun Okeowo, popularly known as Omobutty has become a slay queen, showing off her assets without any recourse. She’s proud of her shape and isn’t afraid to flaunt it. The light-skinned voluptuous actress once revealed how she used to be shy of flaunting her shape. But today, the story has changed. “Then, I used to regret my shape but now, I’m so proud of it. I look at myself in the mirror and I thank God and my mother for this,”the actress revealed.

Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing is one of the actresses in Nollywood that set tongues wagging. Apart from being controversial, she’s gifted with a body that raises temperature. Flaunting her backside and constantly shaking her ‘bumbum’ on social media is her stock in trade. She has a figure that every young girl would love to acquire, even though she oozes charm with curves.

Destiny Etiko

Destiny Etiko rose to fame after featuring in the 2012 movie titled ‘Idemili.” But what actually caught fans’ attention is her curvy body, which she flaunts at intervals on IG. Her wardrobe consisting of stunning outfits has only complimented her killer shape, making her look attractive and curvy. The drama queen, as she’s fondly called by fans once acknowledged her endowments, boasting that she has better meat in her body. For anything, Destiny Etiko takes pride in flaunting her curves and her fans are loving her for it.

Queen Hilbert

Queenth Hilbert is a talented half-cast actress who embodies both beauty and brains. As a single mother of one, she has earned admiration from many for her poise and confident demeanor. Queenth’s curvy body is undoubtedly one of her striking features. She often showcases her figure in tight-fitting, stylish dresses that accentuate her curves. Her fans can’t get enough of her rounded shape, which she proudly displays on Instagram.