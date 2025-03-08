No approval for 3-storey buildings without elevator, Abia govt warns developers

Gov Otti

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – The Abia state government has warned developers of buildings that it will no longer approve construction of three storey buildings without elevators.

It stated that all storey buildings with three floors must be fitted with elevators.

The government explained that the measure is meant to ensure that buildings under construction in the state are safe,fit and habitable to the users and owners.

Speaking during a training session for the personnel of the building control unit of the Greater Aba Development Authority, GADA, General manager of the agency, Architect Uche Ukeje, disclosed that the strict implementation of the building control measures would eliminate building collapse, ensure protection of lives and properties as well as the construction of environmental friendly buildings.

Ukeje, represented by the Head of the building control unit of GADA, Mr. Enyinnaya Romanus, warned the officials of the building control unit to ensure stage by stage monitoring and supervision of building projects to promote building standards.

He said; “Before now, there was nothing like building control in Aba. Now, the rule is that before you cast your foundation, there are certain approvals you must get. Then,you come back and we must come to site to inspect as you build to enable us know if you are following the approvals. We are going to ensure stage by stage supervision and monitoring of building projects. GADA won’t allow sharp practices.

“There are certain facilities or designs that must be fitted in some type of buildings otherwise you won’t get further approvals to build. No developer will get further approval if there are no provision for elevators in any storey buildings from three floors. We must approve your plan for drainage and waste disposal or your project will be stalled until you comply with the standard practice. The era of piping waste to drainage by developers is gone. Any developer who contravenes any standard will be arrested and prosecuted if he fails to remedy the contravene within the period allowed. We are not against any developer but to ensure that buildings are safe, fit and habitable.

“We don’t want to hear of buildings collapsing and killing people. If you lose a property,you know how many millions of money that will be involved and you also know the state of the economy. GADA has come to improve the old method of buildings without standard. We have digitalized our operations. You can ascertain the status of your project, no matter your location. And if we ask you to stop work on your project, you can easily check our platforms and find out the reason.

“We are also working with environmental health officials to arrest and prosecute those those destroying our environment. We have already carried out adequate sensitization of residents about the need to protect the environment.”