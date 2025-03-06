NECO acquires high-performance OMR scanner to enhance examination efficiency

By Joseph Erunke

The National Examinations Council, NECO, has acquired a high-performance Optical Mark Recognition scanner (OMR Scanner) to enhance the efficiency, credibility and security of its examinations.

NECO acting Director, Information and Public Relations, Azeez Sani, in a statement, said the Registrar/Chief Executive, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim Wushishi disclosed this at the inauguration of the newly installed scanning machine at the ICT Department in Minna on Thursday.

He said it was part of the council’s efforts to improve accuracy, speed and reliability in its examination process.

Prof. Wushishi disclosed that the Scantron Insight 1500c is a high-performance OMR Scanner known for its precision, speed and ability to handle a large volume of scripts efficiently.

He explained that “with this new addition, we will significantly enhance our data processing capabilities, ensuring faster and more accurate results processing for millions of candidates across the world.”

According to him, the newly acquired scanner can scan over 15,000 OMR sheets per hour and 250 per minute.

The Registrar stated that the scanning machine, which costs about N500 million, can simultaneously scan and score OMR sheets.

Prof. Wushishi explained that the acquisition of the high-speed scanner is a testament to NECO’s commitment to leveraging technology in all its examination processes.

The Director of the ICT Department, Mr. Goddy Usioboh, in his address, said the acquisition of the new scanner aligns with NECO’s Vision of delivering World-class examination services while maintaining the integrity of its assessment.

The Technical Adviser from Scantron Company, Minnesota, USA, Mr. Tom Harry, who trained the staff of the ICT Department on the Operations of the new scanning machine, expressed satisfaction with the staff’s high level of dedication and diligence during the training.