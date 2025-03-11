Natasha takes case against Akpabio to UN, Inter-Parliamentary Union

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended Kogi Central lawmaker has taken her case to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Meeting at the United Nations in New York.

At the Women in Parliament Session held during the IPU meeting, Senator Natasha called for justice and intervention from global democratic institutions, alleging that her suspension from the Nigerian Senate was unlawful.

Natasha, who was suspended after a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio, argued that she was being victimized for standing up against injustice. She expressed concerns over her security, claiming that there are indications she could be held against her will in New York for speaking out on the matter at the global event.

In a video obtained by Vanguard, Natasha was seen sobbing while presenting her case.

Her suspension from the Senate came after she accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment.

The incident sparked widespread debate in Nigeria, with many questioning the fairness of the disciplinary action taken against her.

By bringing her case to the UN and the IPU, Senator Natasha seeks international support against what she describes as political oppression, further escalating an already tense situation in Nigeria’s political landscape.

Her words: “I come with a heavy heart from Nigeria. But first, I’d like to apologise to honourable… I’m not here to bring shame to our country. I’m here to seek help for the women of Nigeria.

“Five days ago, on the 6th of March, 2025, I was suspended as a senator illegally because I submitted a petition of sexual harassment against the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio. I thought that by submitting the petition, he would recuse himself and both of us would submit ourselves to the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petition for a fair and transparent investigation, but unfortunately, I was silenced and I was suspended.

“I was suspended for six months amongst many other stringent conditions such as taking away my security, taking away all the official vehicles and other items that were handed over to me as a senator. My salaries will be cut off. I must not appear anywhere near the National Assembly, and for six months, I’m not to introduce or present myself as a senator locally in Nigeria or internationally.

“That means I’m here illegally, but I have no other place to go but to come here and speak to you women because this is a bigger picture. It depicts the crisis of women in political representation. My suspension is not just about me—it’s about the systemic exclusion of women from political leadership in Nigeria. This is a clear case of political victimisation, punishment for speaking out against impunity, corruption, and gender-based violence.

“The Senate’s actions are an assault on democracy. I was elected by my constituents to represent them, yet a few powerful men have unilaterally decided to silence their voices by suspending me for six months. My call for an open and transparent investigation into harassment allegations has been met with hostility instead of accountability.

“If a female senator can be treated this way in the full view of the world, imagine what ordinary Nigerian women go through every day in workplaces, universities.”