Naira depreciates to N1,515/$ in parallel market

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Naira yesterday depreciated to N1,515 per dollar in the parallel market from N1,510 per dollar on Monday.

Similarly, the Naira depreciated to N1,502 per dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, showed that the indicative exchange rate for the naira rose to N1,502 per dollar from N1,499 per dollar on Monday, indicating N3 depreciation for the naira.

Consequently, the margin between the parallel market and NFEM rate widened to N13 per dollar from N11 per dollar on Monday.