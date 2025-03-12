Missing LASU graduate: Police identify burial site; principal suspect in custody

Ogubode Adedamola

By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the location where the Lagos State University graduate, Adedamola Ogunbode, was buried, following the arrest of the principal suspect, Olaoluwa Ajisomo.

The deceased, a political science education graduate from LASU, had been missing since January 16, 2025, amid speculation that his mutilated body had been discovered.

According to the spokesman for the State Command, Chief Superintendent of Police CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to Vanguard that the grave where Ogunbode was buried has been discovered, and the body will be exhumed shortly.

When asked about the location of the grave, Hundeyin clarified, “The grave was not found in the church compound, as circulated on social media. It was located around the Lagos State University area. However, the body will be exhumed in no time.”

Recall that on Monday, Hundeyin confirmed the arrest of Olaoluwa Ajisomo, the principal suspect, in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Lagos State University graduate Adedamola Ogunbode.

He further stated that Ajisomo is the principal suspect, as he was the one who cleared Ogunbode’s bank account through the victim’s mobile phone.

His words: “Olaoluwa Ajisomo (M), the principal suspect, has been arrested in connection with the case of suspected murder. He was arrested yesterday (Monday) in the Alakuko area. He was the one who cleared the victim’s bank account through the victim’s mobile phone.”