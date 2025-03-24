Meet Nigeria-born accountant Kenneth Omoruyi appointed to Texas State Board

Omoruyi

Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has named Nigeria-born Kenneth Omoruyi to the state’s Board of Public Accountancy.

Omoruyi joins Board Chair Jeannette Smith and fellow appointees Grant Coates, Jill Holup and James Trippon.

Their tenure will run until January 31, 2031, following Senate ratification, according to a statement Abbott published on Texas State’s official website on March 21, 2025.

A certified public accountant, Omoruyi completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Benin in Edo State.

As a regulatory board member, he will play a key role in maintaining the professional standards of certified public accountants in Texas, ensuring they uphold competence and ethical integrity in service to the public.

Omoruyi’s financial acumen was shaped early in life by his mother, a street food vendor in Nigeria, who emphasised the importance of money management. Recognising his potential, she encouraged his interest in accounting from a young age.

After earning his accounting degree from the University of Benin , Omoruyi relocated to the United States, where he furthered his education. He obtained a Master of Science in Business Taxation from the University of Southern California and a Public Leadership Credential from Harvard Kennedy School.

Currently, Omoruyi serves as the managing partner of CKO CPAs & Advisors and teaches as an adjunct professor at Lone Star College. His contributions to the accounting field have earned him national recognition, including the CPA Practice Advisor 40 Under 40 Award and the AICPA Outstanding Young CPA Award. Beyond his professional career, he recently ran as a candidate for Texas’ 7th Congressional District.

Additionally, Kenneth Omoruyi is an active member of several professional organisations. He serves on the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants – Houston Nominating Committee, the Leadership Council of Texas CPA Society and the AICPA Sophisticated Tax Conference and Professional Ethics Executive Committees.

In response to his appointment, Omoruyi expressed deep gratitude, stating, “I am profoundly honored by this appointment. I dedicate this honor to my mother, whose staunch support has been my guiding force, and to my wife, whose encouragement has been most instrumental.”

He further emphasised that his appointment symbolises the opportunities available in America and the perseverance of the African diaspora.