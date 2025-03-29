Meet Kingsley Ekwueme who pioneered West Africa’s 1st robotic prostate cancer surgery, clinic

Professor Kingsley Ekwueme is a distinguished urologist and robotic surgeon whose expertise in minimally invasive procedures is transforming cancer treatment in Nigeria.

Trained in the United Kingdom, with a robotic surgery fellowship in Paris and collaborations with top experts in France and Germany, he has dedicated his career to advancing surgical techniques in urology.

Now, he is making history by pioneering West Africa’s first robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery and establishing The Prostate Clinic (TPC) Nigeria Centre for Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, the region’s first super-specialized centre for prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Bringing global expertise home

Born and raised in Nigeria, Ekwueme’s journey in medicine began at the University of Ibadan. His training on the prestigious Merseyside surgical programme in the UK refined his expertise, and his research in prostate cancer at the University of Liverpool earned him a doctoral degree. Despite building a thriving career abroad, he remained committed to bridging the healthcare gap in Nigeria.

After years of performing minimally invasive surgeries in collaboration with Nigerian hospitals, Ekwueme decided to create a dedicated centre offering robotic and laparoscopic procedures. His goal was clear: to provide Nigerians with world-class treatment at home and eliminate the need for expensive medical travel abroad.

A first for West Africa

At the heart of TPC is the Da Vinci robotic system, a state-of-the-art surgical tool that enhances precision, reduces blood loss, and speeds up patient recovery. Until now, this advanced technology was only available in South Africa, making Ekwueme’s clinic a game-changer for West African healthcare.

“This is truly historic,” Ekwueme said. “We are bringing technology that has never been seen before in this region, giving Nigerians access to world-class treatment right here at home.”

The robotic system allows for three-dimensional imaging and movements with seven degrees of precision, ensuring that surgeries are performed with unmatched accuracy. The first patient treated with the system at TPC was discharged within 24 hours, requiring no blood transfusion and experiencing minimal scarring, an outcome that would have been nearly impossible with traditional surgery.

A life-saving mission

Beyond technological advancements, Ekwueme is focused on accessibility. “My goal is to ensure that no Nigerian dies needlessly due to a lack of access to quality care,” he stated. Determined to make these procedures affordable, he is open to government partnerships to expand treatment options for more Nigerians.

His vision extends beyond prostate cancer surgeries. He is set to introduce a groundbreaking, non-invasive treatment for benign prostate enlargement (BPH) with zero blood loss, a first-of-its-kind innovation in Africa.

Training the next generation

Ekwueme knows that true transformation requires knowledge transfer. He is committed to training Nigerian surgeons in robotic-assisted techniques to ensure the long-term sustainability of this medical advancement.

“We are investing in the future of Nigerian healthcare,” he said. “We want to empower our doctors with the skills they need to provide world-class care.”

His contributions to medicine go beyond clinical practice. He holds honorary lecturer positions at Bangor University, Cardiff University Medical School, and Swansea University Medical School. Over the years, his research has been recognised with multiple awards, including the Royal College of Surgeons Edinburgh Best Poster Prize and the Norman Gibbon Prize for Best Research Paper.

Revolutionising urology in Nigeria

With cutting-edge technology, a commitment to affordability, and a focus on local medical training, The Prostate Clinic Nigeria is redefining cancer treatment in West Africa. For Ekwueme, pioneering robotic surgery in the region is just the beginning. His mission is clear: to make Nigeria a global leader in medical innovation, ensuring that patients receive the best care without having to leave home.

Vanguard News