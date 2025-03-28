Home » News » Meet Dr Frances Osamor, first black woman with doctorate in computer science at Columbia varsity
News

March 28, 2025

Meet Dr Frances Osamor, first black woman with doctorate in computer science at Columbia varsity

Frances Osamor

Osamor

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Nigerians are renowned for attaining stellar feats across the world, from education to politics, technology, administration, sports, entertainment, technology and business among other fields.

A notable name is US-based Nigerian woman, Frances Osamor, who emerged as the first black woman to earn a Doctorate in Computer Science and Engineering at the University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Washington, United States.

Read Also: Meet Jessica Matthews, the Nigerian-American inventor transforming soccer ball into clean energy

The Delta-born US-based Computer Science and Engineering professional started her ground-breaking journey with her undergraduate studies at the University of the District of Columbia where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science. She later earned a master’s degree in Computer Science at the same university.

Dr Osamor made history in 2024 when she became the first-ever black woman to complete a PhD in Computer Science and Engineering at UDC.

She is a senior application systems specialist manager at WMATA.

Outside her professional pursuits, she is also the president of Good Cause Circle, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to making a positive impact.

Dr Frances Osamor is currently working on her maiden book project titled: “Impossible is Nothing,” a material that chronicles her personal experiences and journey to success.

One of her greatest passions is empowering women to pursue their dreams, as she actively serves as a mentor helping women to overcome their fears, limitations and doubts.

She states, “Now, as a black woman doctor in the field of computer science and engineering, I am committed to ensuring that our voices are heard, our contributions are recognised and our representation in technology is given the utmost respect. I will strive to make a difference and pave the way for future generations, inspiring and empowering others along the way. Together, we can shape a future where diversity and inclusivity thrive in the world of technology.”

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.