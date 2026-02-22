US celebrates Nigerian Wendy Okolo as she leads flight safety research at NASA

The United States Embassy has celebrated Nigerian-born American aerospace engineer Wendy Okolo for her groundbreaking work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The embassy took to its X platform to highlight Okolo’s achievements, describing her as a barrier-breaking Nigerian-American researcher at the NASA Ames Research Center.

Nigerian American Dr. Wendy A. Okolo (@wendy_okolo) is breaking barriers in aerospace! At 26, she earned her Ph.D., and now at @NASA Ames Research Center, she leads research on flight safety and controls optimization.#AmericanExcellence



Image Credit: Dr. Wendy Okolo Instagram pic.twitter.com/T8DkUgkoNW — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) February 20, 2026

According to the embassy, Okolo earned her doctorate at the age of 26 and currently leads research focused on flight safety and control optimisation.

She is widely recognised in the global aerospace community and made history as the first Black woman to earn a PhD in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington. Following her academic milestone, she joined NASA as a research engineer.

At NASA Ames in Silicon Valley, Okolo works on advanced aerospace systems, contributing to research on aircraft safety, monitoring systems and flight control technologies.

The embassy noted that its message is part of a broader effort by US diplomatic missions to spotlight the accomplishments of Nigerians and other immigrants who have built successful careers in science, technology, medicine and business in the United States.

Nigerians are regarded as one of the most highly educated immigrant groups in the US, with many making significant contributions across various professional fields.

Vanguard News