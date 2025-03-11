Meet Adeola Olubamiji, University of Saskatchewan’s first Black Biomedical Engineering PhD graduate

Adeola Olubamiji

In 2017, Olubamiji made history as the first Black person to earn a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Her achievement was not just a personal milestone but a significant inspiration for many, especially considering her humble beginnings and the financial struggles she faced while pursuing her education.

From hawking pepper to the global stage

Olubamiji’s journey mirrors the struggles of many Nigerian families navigating poverty while chasing the dream of education. Born in Ibadan as the youngest of five children, she learned early the realities of hardship.

“I hawked pepper on the streets of Ibadan as early as age 10 to help my mum,” she recalled. “Being the last child and a girl, I had to toughen up. My mother believed in hard work, and that mindset shaped me.”

Determined to break the cycle of poverty, she set her sights on education as her path to a better future. She earned a degree in Physics from Olabisi Onabanjo University, but her ambitions stretched beyond Nigeria.

“I told my dad I would get a PhD in Physics like my uncle. I did, but I didn’t want to make bombs. That’s how I discovered Biomedical Engineering. Since Nigerian universities didn’t offer it then, I had to leave.”

Embracing Industry 4.0

As the world shifted towards automation and advanced technologies, Olubamiji recognised the potential of 3D printing to revolutionise manufacturing, healthcare, and the future of work. Rather than staying on a conventional path, she made a bold pivot.

“I knew Industry 4.0 was the future of work,” she said. “In 2011, they announced it and talked about different technologies, blockchain, artificial intelligence, 3D printing. I knew I had to plant myself in one of these. So, I decided to reroute my PhD to focus on 3D printing because it was just getting started.”

Awards and recognition

Olubamiji’s groundbreaking contributions to STEM have earned her numerous accolades, solidifying her as a leader in advanced manufacturing and 3D printing. She was named one of the 150 Black Women Making Canada Better in 2017 and later recognised as a L’Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honoree in 2019. That same year, she was honoured as one of the 27 Influential Women in Manufacturing in the U.S.

Her impact in the field continued to gain recognition, leading to her selection as one of 130 STEP Ahead Honorees by the Manufacturing Institute in 2020. That same year, she was named among Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the Life Science and Technology category.

Giving Back: Empowering black youth in STEM

After her rise to prominence, Olubamiji turned her influence into action by founding STEMHub Foundation, a nonprofit aimed at increasing Black representation in STEM. “People wanted young Black people to have someone like me in their lives,” she said.

What began as weekend STEM activities with kids in Ontario quickly expanded, thanks to social media. “Community centres started reaching out, asking us to run programs for their youth, “If they cannot see us, they cannot become us,” she said.

STEMHub now offers mentorship for university students, guiding them on course choices and job market competitiveness. Through the platform, Olubamiji continues to open doors for the next generation, proving that representation and mentorship can shape futures.

