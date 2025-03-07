LP mourns Okupe, says he was an inspirational, charismatic leader

Okupe

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Comrade Julius Abure, on behalf of the party’s leadership, has expressed grief over the death of its erstwhile Director-General of its 2023 Presidential Campaign, Dr Doyin Okupe.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, Abure said the party’s leadership was jolted by the news of Dr. Okupe’s sudden demise.

Abure said, “According to the news, the physician-turned-politician passed away at the age of 72 after battling a protracted illness suspected to be cancer.

“Before joining the Labour Party in 2022, Okupe had played key roles in Nigerian politics, having served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC).

“He was once detained under General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries. He later served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“However, his active participation in the Labour Party’s push for the presidency in 2023 clearly revealed his inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship. He loved the nation, and he believed that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Before being appointed the DG of the Labour Party presidential campaign, he first served as a placeholder for the party’s vice presidential candidacy, a position he honourably relinquished, with the understanding that such a position should go to the North.

“As the DG of the Campaign Organisation, he was a team player, focused, assertive but also diplomatic in the discharge of his duties.

“Though he resigned his membership of the party last year based on principles, his fraternity with the party didn’t cease, nor did he stop giving us invaluable advice.

“We cherished his short but impactful association with the party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest and creative; great virtues we will be missing in him.

“Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though he still has so much to offer this nation, but death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life.

“As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come. For Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party across the globe, we commiserate with his immediate family, Ogun State government and Nigerians over his demise, and I pray that God will offer him His bosom for a well-deserved rest.”