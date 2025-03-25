Zimbabwe hold Nigeria to 1-1 draw as World Cup hopes fade

By Efosa Taiwo

Zimbabwe netted a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, putting the three-time African champions’ hopes of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in jeopardy.

Coming from a 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, the Super Eagles looked to build momentum in their quest for a place at the global showpiece.

Right from the start, Nigeria pressed forward, creating multiple opportunities, but a combination of resolute Zimbabwean defending and poor finishing kept the scoreline level.

Nigeria’s relentless pressure finally paid off when Victor Osimhen in the 74th minute rose to the occasion, meeting a precise low cross from Ola Aina with a well-placed header into the far post—sending the home fans into celebration.

The Super Eagles nearly doubled their advantage moments later, but Wilfred Ndidi failed to capitalise when cleared through on goal.

The miss proved costly, as Zimbabwe, who had threatened with sporadic counterattacks, found their equaliser at the death.

A defensive lapse allowed Tawanda Chirewa to slot past Stanley Nwabali at his near post in the 90th minute, silencing the home crowd and leaving Nigeria’s qualification bid hanging in the balance.

————————————————————————————————————–

90+’

GOAL! Chirewa sneaks into the box and pokes past Nwabali for a last-gasp Zimbabwe equalizer!

86′

Osimhen (goalscorer) comes off with cramp, replaced by Boniface.



83′

Simon finds Ndidi in space, but he scuffs his right-footed shot wide when a left-footed finish looked better.

80′

Double substitution for Zimbabwe: Chirewa replaces Dzvukamanja after collision with Nwabali

78′

Nigeria substitution: Onyedika comes on for Iwobi

76′

Zimbabwe nearly equalize as Musona’s shot hits the woodwork after Nwabali misses a cross

73′

GOAL! Osimhen heads in Aina’s cross to break the deadlock! Arokodare with a key hold-up play in the buildup.

72′

Zimbabwe see more of the ball, but Ndidi wins it back and finds Arokodare.

63′

Zimbabwe substitution: Dzvukamanja replaces Musona.

61′

CLOSE! Lookman cuts inside but fires wide at the near post.

58′

Iwobi finds Lookman in the box, but he’s crowded out. Chukwueze makes way for Arokodare.

55′

Musona drives forward for Zimbabwe but fires wide.

54′

Simon is active, but Aina’s cross goes out. Osimhen struggles to connect with chances.

50′

Big chance! Simon fires a low pass to Iwobi, but he can’t convert from close range.

49′

Osayi does well on the right, whipping in a cross, but it’s just too high for Osimhen.

47′

Nigeria starts the second half strongly, with Simon looking lively down the left.

45′

The second half is underway.

—————————————————————————————————————

HT: Nigeria 0-0 Zimbabwe

43′

Nigeria increases the tempo, pushing for a breakthrough before halftime.

41′ Nigeria 0-0 Zimbabwe

Osimhen goes down in the box and appeals for a penalty, but the referee waves play on.

40′

Lookman seems set to score, but Garananga makes a brilliant block to deny him.

39′

Nigeria struggles for creativity, with Ndidi gifting possession straight to Arubi.

33′

Simon with a lovely turn in midfield but opts for a difficult lofted pass to Osimhen instead of playing Aina down the left.

31′

Chukwueze nearly breaks the deadlock but fires over the bar after being picked out in the box.

28′

Chukwueze takes on Takwara, but the defender stands his ground, forcing a goal-kick.

27′

Osayi goes down near the box, but the referee waves play on. Zimbabwe slows the game, with Lunga taking his time on a throw-in.

23′

Zimbabwe’s defense holds firm, blocking Lookman’s shot and catching Osimhen offside.

21′

Zimbabwe tries a quick free-kick, but the referee calls them back. Zemura’s low delivery is easily cleared.

19′

Aina wastes a great crossing chance, ballooning the ball over. At the other end, Nwabali rushes out to smother the ball before Billiat can pounce.

17′

Lookman unleashes a powerful volley that flies just over, with Arubi watching helplessly. Moments later, Simon shoots into the side-netting, frustrating Osimhen, who wanted a cut-back.

14′

Zimbabwe goes close! Musona pounces on a loose ball, beats Aina, but fires into the side-netting—an early warning for Nigeria.

13′

Musona takes a long-range free-kick but blasts it over the bar.

11

After treatment, Arubi is fine to continue.

8′

Zimbabwe pushes forward as K. Musona finds space but slices his shot wide. At the other end, Arubi pulls off a brilliant double save to deny Osimhen, with the second stop preventing a close-range header.

6′

Osimhen attempts an overhead kick, but his effort sails over the bar—a first glimpse at goal for the striker.

4′

Musona swings in a free-kick, but Nwabali punches clear, colliding with Munetsi. The offside flag was already up.

2′

Early link-up between Osimhen and Lookman as they seek out Simon, but Zimbabwe crowd out the danger. Iwobi then finds Simon, who cuts inside and shoots, but Arubi makes a comfortable save.

1′

Kick off at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

—————————————————————————————————————-

Nigeria faces Zimbabwe in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

The Super Eagles, under new coach Eric Chelle, boosted their confidence with a 2-0 win over Rwanda but remain under pressure with just six points from five matches.

Winless Zimbabwe sits bottom of Group C with three points but showed resilience in a 2-2 comeback draw against Benin.

With Nigeria fighting to stay in contention and Zimbabwe battling for pride, an intense clash awaits.

Stay with Vanguard for LIVE UPDATES from Uyo’s Nest of Champions.

Vanguard News

——————————————————————————————————————–