‘Now we need calculator,’ Nigerians react to Super Eagles chances of reaching World Cup

The Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier has left Nigerian football fans frustrated, with many now doubting the team’s chances of making it to the global tournament.

The result places Nigeria fourth in Group C with seven points, trailing group leaders South Africa by six points.

With only a few matches left in the qualifiers, fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment, many lamenting the team’s inconsistency and poor finishing.

Twitter user @osquare78 captured the general sentiment, stating, “Now we need a calculator to quantify. Can’t remember watching Nigeria without using my calculator. I thought that was just in a tournament, didn’t know I would need one for the qualifying period. We are done!”

The inability to convert multiple chances into goals was a major talking point.

@NguvyAgernor voiced his frustration: “I’m beyond disappointed & shocked at this result. So many missed chances & we get to share a point with Zimbabwe.”

Similarly, @IbitoyyeGbenga did not hold back in his assessment: “That was a match we should have won convincingly. If this is how we will go and be missing good chances in front of goal in the World Cup, we don’t deserve to qualify in the first place.”

The defensive frailties of the team also came under heavy criticism. @the_greatjordan likened the Nigerian defense to statues, remarking, “Zimbabwe score one simple goal, our defenders dey look like statues. Abeg, make dem go learn from Agbero for motor park, at least dem no go allow free pass.”

Others pointed fingers at the players rather than the coach. @ChiemekaEmee noted, “The players are to blame! Not the coach! After Zimbabwe hit the crossbar, that should have told the players that 1-0 was not enough! Instead, they continued playing as if they were settling for the 1-0 win, but Zimbabwe knew they had a chance. Bye bye to the 2026 World Cup.”

Amidst the outrage, some fans acknowledged the effort of the coaching staff but felt the team still lacked the quality needed to compete at the highest level. @yinca05 stated, “Honestly, Nigeria doesn’t deserve to be at the WC! We’re not even good enough for playoffs. Regardless though, the coach should be retained. He tried his best, some of the players failed us. Best of luck to the winners of the group. Let’s prep for the next AFCON and reinforce the SE.”

The road to the 2026 World Cup is now an uphill battle for the Super Eagles, with their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Vanguard News