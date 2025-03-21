Like Edo, Cross River disowns South-South governors, backs Tinubu’s Rivers emergency rule

The Acting Governor of Cross River State, Peter Odey, has distanced himself from the statement reportedly issued by the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum opposing President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend the Rivers State Governor and impose a state of emergency.

In a statement signed by his Press Secretary, Fred Abua, Odey clarified that he was neither consulted nor his opinion sought before the forum released its position.

He stated, “The position of the forum does not reflect the views of the Government of Cross River State, which fully aligns with the decision of Mr. President, taken in the best interest of national security, peace, and stability.”

He furthered, “Every responsible government must prioritize the protection of lives and property, and where circumstances necessitate decisive action, such measures should be supported for the greater good of our democracy and national unity. Cross River State remains committed to upholding constitutional governance and will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government in ensuring peace, security, and stability across the country.”

Similarly, Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo had earlier disassociated himself from the South-South Governors’ Forum’s rejection of the emergency rule in Rivers, as reported by Vanguard on Thursday.

President Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers followed a prolonged political crisis and the recent bombing of an oil pipeline in the state. As part of the emergency measures, he suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

However, the South-South Governors’ Forum, through its Chairman and Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, condemned the move. In a statement, Diri argued that the situation in Rivers had not escalated to the level that warranted an emergency declaration.

Quoting Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution, Diri stated that such a measure should only be considered under specific conditions, including war, external aggression, imminent invasion, or a breakdown of public order threatening national security.

He further noted that the Constitution outlines clear procedures for removing a governor and deputy governor in Section 188—procedures which he claimed were not followed in this case.

“As a path forward to reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, the South-South Governors’ Forum proposes the rescission of the State of Emergency,” Diri added.