Rivers Crisis: Okpebholo rejects S/S Governors’ opposition to emergency rule

Gov Monday Okpebholo of Edo State.

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – Edo State Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, has distanced himself from the stance of South-South governors opposing the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua, Okpebholo clarified that he was neither consulted nor informed before the statement was made.

“The position by the Governors of the South-South, opposing the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not get the nod of Governor Okpebholo. Governor Okpebholo was neither consulted nor informed,” the statement read.

While acknowledging the right of other South-South governors to express their views, Okpebholo firmly dissociated himself from any opposition to the President’s decision.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake. Governor Okpebholo supports actions taken by the President to bring lasting peace and stability to Rivers State and the South-South geopolitical zone,” the statement added.