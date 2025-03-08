Leave Udom Emmanuel alone, PDP tells Akpabio

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

…Accuses Senate President of Plotting Smear Campaign

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to stop targeting former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, and instead focus on the challenges facing him in the Senate.

The opposition party also alleged a plot by Akpabio to sponsor a smear campaign against the former governor in a bid to discredit the PDP.

In a statement issued Friday in Abuja, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, accused the Senate President of orchestrating a media propaganda campaign filled with falsehoods and misrepresentations.

“Our party is aware of a well-oiled scheme reportedly engineered by the Senate President to compromise a section of the media to spread false allegations against Udom Emmanuel,” Ologunagba said.

“The latest attempt is to falsely portray Udom Emmanuel as being indicted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), while bandying spurious and fictitious figures to mislead the public.”

The PDP defended Udom Emmanuel’s record, describing him as a transparent and service-driven leader who left behind a legacy of development and prudent resource management.

“It is on record that Udom Emmanuel served meritoriously as Governor of Akwa Ibom State, leaving behind an impeccable record in infrastructure, education, healthcare, aviation, power, housing, and economic development,” the statement read.

The party advised Akpabio to desist from attempts to tarnish Udom Emmanuel’s image and focus instead on addressing critical issues in the National Assembly.

“Senator Akpabio should leave Udom Emmanuel alone and focus on the many challenges facing him in the Senate.”

The PDP reaffirmed its commitment to good governance and vowed to resist any attempt to use political intimidation and misinformation against its members.