Lakurawa terrorists kill 13, burn 8 villages in deadly Kebbi attack

By Haruna Aliyu

Kebbi— The Lakurawa terrorist group has reportedly attacked Birnin Dede village in Arewa Local Government Area (LGA) of Kebbi State, killing at least 13 people in what appears to be a reprisal attack over the killing of one of their leaders, known as Maigemu, by combined military forces in Kebbi State.

One of the villagers, who identified himself as Malam Umar, said the terrorists burnt about eight villages near Birnin Dede, where the carnage took place.

Malam Umar explained that the latest attack was a retaliation for the killing of their boss by troops recently.

According to him, “The attackers spared only one village, which was manned by the army. We seek protection from Allah against this dreaded group.”

It was previously reported that a combined force in Kebbi State, supported by Governor Nasir Idris, killed one of their leaders, identified as Maigemu, in an effort to rid the state of terrorist groups.

However, Kebbi Police Command spokesman Nafiu Abubakar could not be reached for comment at the time of this report.