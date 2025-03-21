Kukah inaugurated as chairman of Southern Kaduna varsity

Kukah

Bishop Matthew Kukah has described the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia (FUASK), Kaduna State, as God’s instrument for driving growth and development in the state.

Kukah made this assertion on Friday in Abuja during the inauguration of the university’s Governing Council and Principal Officers.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, presided over the inauguration, appointing Kukah as the Chairman of the Governing Council.

In his remarks, Kukah stated: “The establishment of this university is a realisation of God’s intervention.

“Nigeria may have its own challenges and will continue to have them.

“But I can assure you, Mr Minister, that 60 per cent of the problems in Southern Kaduna have now been solved with the establishment of this university.

“We will not look back—because if God wanted us to, He would have given us an eye at the back of our heads.

“We hold no bitterness. Despite everything, we remain one of the most educated regions in Northern Nigeria.

“Today, Southern Kaduna has no fewer than 200 professors.

“The education we have received, which has brought us this far, is the same education that I personally benefited from, thanks to the missionaries.

“By locating this University of Applied Sciences here, you have given us the tools we need to move forward,” he said.

He pledged to do everything possible to advance the university.

During the inauguration, Alausa stated that the establishment of the university was part of broader educational reforms aimed at expanding technical and vocational training.

He said it was meant to strengthen STEM education, reduce the number of out-of-school children and promote girl-child education.

He explained that the university would offer high-tech courses in applied sciences, saying that there were plans to establish a College of Medicine.

The minister emphasised that the creation of the university was a deliberate effort to drive development in Southern Kaduna and promote fairness and equality across Nigeria.

“The Ministry of Education will provide maximum support. We are working tirelessly to ensure this institution starts on the right footing.

” We have already written to JAMB to include the university in its admission portal for student applications.

“The resource verification process is underway, and I recently discussed it with the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“NUC visitation to the university is scheduled for April 7. Once completed, we will finalise all necessary processes at the Federal Ministry of Education.”

Alausa further noted that the university would offer courses in applied sciences, chemistry, physics, environmental sciences, and medical sciences.

In response, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, assured that adequate security would be provided for the university.

He also expressed confidence that the institution would become a centre of excellence that fostered unity among all Nigerians in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu ordered the transformation of Nok University, Kachia, into a Federal University after its takeover by the Federal Government.

NAN reports that Tinubu’s directive follows a Federal High Court in Abuja’s ruling to finalise the forfeiture of the privately-owned Nok University to the Federal Government.

The private institution was renamed the FUAS, Kachia, Kaduna state, fulfilling a promise made by President Tinubu to the people of Southern Kaduna.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had handed over the institution’s property and assets to the federal government.

President Tinubu on Monday, appointed Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of FUASK, Kaduna State. (NAN)