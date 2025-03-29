Killing of travelers in Edo: We have arrested 14 suspects – Police

Nigerian police on duty.

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with the mob killing of travelers along the Uromi-Obajana Road in Edo State.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, condemned the violent attack carried out by a local vigilante group against travelers suspected of being kidnappers.

The victims, who were traveling in a truck, claimed to be hunters but were found in possession of nineteen (19) locally fabricated firearms. The vigilantes, unsatisfied with their explanation, accused them of being criminals and subjected them to mob justice, resulting in tragic consequences.

Following the incident, the Edo State Police Command swiftly deployed operatives to restore order in the affected community. Fourteen (14) suspects have been arrested, while a manhunt is ongoing for others involved in the attack.

To ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation, the IGP has directed DIG Sadiq Abubakar of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) to take over the case. The police chief reassured the public that those responsible will be brought to justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will not tolerate any form of unlawful killings or extrajudicial actions under any guise,” the statement read.

The IGP called for calm, urging citizens to allow law enforcement agencies to handle the investigation professionally. He also warned against jungle justice, emphasizing that unlawful possession of firearms remains a criminal offense under Nigerian law.

The police have urged individuals in possession of unlicensed firearms to surrender them at the nearest police station or follow proper licensing procedures.

The NPF reiterated its commitment to ensuring that all those involved in the mob attack face the full weight of the law.