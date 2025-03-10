JAMB begins sales of Direct Entry forms Wednesday

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB, has said it would begin sale of Direct Entry forms to candidates seeking direct entry admissions into higher institutions from Wednesday, March 12,2025.

The board, in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said this registration process is crucial for individuals who possess degrees, diplomas, or A-level certificates and wish to advance their education at their preferred universities.

” The initiation of the DE sales follows the successful conclusion of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME application sales, which ended on Saturday, March 8, 2025. During this period, JAMB recorded a total of 2,030,627 registrations for the 2025 UTME, along with 200,115 for the Mock-UTME and 630 applications for the trial mock, “the statement read.

“JAMB has emphasized the importance of adhering to all entry requirements, warning that serious penalties will be imposed on applications containing false declarations. A special committee will verify all submitted Advanced A Level Qualifications, and any fraudulent results will lead to prosecution.

“Additionally, institutions are encouraged to directly verify certificates before considering admissions.

Registration can only be done at JAMB Professional Registration Centre ,PRC, ” it further read.