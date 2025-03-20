Iyanya joins judges’ panel as Nigerian Idol announces season 10

By Efe Onodjae

The highly anticipated Nigerian Idol Season 10, themed “Rise to Victory,” is set to premiere on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. across all Africa Magic channels. This season welcomes Iyanya as a new judge alongside returning judges Omawumi and Ric Hassani.

The show will run from April 20 to July 13, 2025, with auditions and theatre-week episodes airing on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49 until July 14, 2025. The highly anticipated live shows will commence on May 25, 2025.

Adding to the excitement, Camosunate Antimalaria joins the list of sponsors for the first time.

Speaking at a press briefing, MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Content and Channels for West Africa, Busola Tejumola, emphasized the show’s impact on the Nigerian music industry.

“This year is special. It marks a decade—ten years—of Nigerian Idol, a platform that has transformed lives and helped shape the future of Nigerian music. Our theme this season, ‘Your Voice, Your Victory,’ celebrates passion, resilience, and the power of self-expression.

Nigerian Idol has not only launched incredible music careers but has also contributed significantly to Nigeria’s creative economy, providing opportunities for artists, producers, stylists, content creators, and industry professionals. At MultiChoice, we remain committed to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian music stars.”

Tejumola further revealed that Ike Osakioduwa will return as host for the fifth consecutive season, bringing his signature energy and wit to the show.

On the addition of Iyanya as a judge, she said: “Ric and Omawumi bring deep industry experience, mentorship, and invaluable insights to the competition. We are also thrilled to welcome Iyanya, an experienced singer, songwriter, and performer, who will bring a fresh perspective to the judging panel.”

The season finale is set for Sunday, July 13, 2025, when Nigeria’s next big music star will be crowned.