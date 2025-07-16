Guinness announced as Gold Sponsor for Big Brother Naija Season 10

By Etop Ekanem

Guinness, the iconic brand and Naija’s favourite stout, renowned for its boldness, innovation, and cultural resonance, is proud to announce its partnership as a Gold Sponsor for the landmark 10th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Africa’s most-watched reality TV show.

L-R: Ife Odedere, Category Lead, Guinness Trademark; Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment Channels, MultiChoice Group, Uche Onwudiwe, Head of Mainstream Spirits and RTS, Guinness Nigeria; Tope Oshunkeye, Executive Head of Marketing, Multichoice and Esiaba Mayor, Head of Beer and Premium Non Alcoholic during the press conference where Guinness Nigeria was announced as the Gold Sponsor of Season 10 of Big Brother Naija in Lagos on Wednesday July 16



This partnership marks a thrilling alignment between two of Nigeria’s most beloved brands, Guinness and Big Brother Naija. As the show celebrates a decade of unforgettable entertainment, Guinness™ steps into the spotlight to bring the bold experiences, authentic connections, and extraordinary moments it is known for to viewers across the continent.



According to Yinka Bakare, Marketing and Innovations Director at Guinness Nigeria: “We’re excited to be a Gold Sponsor of Big Brother Naija Season 10, For 75 years, Guinness has stood as a symbol of originality and resilience in Nigeria. This sponsorship reflects our commitment to celebrating authenticity, creative expression, and the rich diversity of Nigerian youth culture.”



Big Brother Naija’s 10th anniversary season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more immersive, featuring captivating house tasks and parties. With Guinness on board, fans can look forward to exclusive in-show segments, unforgettable house moments, and bold activations both inside and outside the House. Viewers should expect everything from daring challenges to unique content and watch out for the big bang at the bars near them, powered by the signature Guinness vibe.



Also speaking on the partnership, John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “Guinness is a brand that speaks directly to the passion and creativity of the BBNaija audience. Their involvement this season is a natural fit, and we’re thrilled to have them on board to elevate the experience for our fans.”



As BBNaija continues to champion self-expression and cultural relevance, Guinness is poised to connect with millions of Nigerians in a way only it can: boldly, proudly, and refreshingly different.

Let the bold games begin.