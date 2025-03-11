IWD: AHF distributes free reusable sanitary pads in Makurdi

By Peter Duru

Makurdi—The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), has distributed free reusable sanitary pads to girls in Makurdi to mark the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in the state.

Addressing stakeholders at the event organized by the global organization to celebrate the day, the Senior Regional Medical Manager for the AHF Benue Programme, Dr. John Ugboji, who noted the important roles women and girls play in ensuring the growth of every society, urged prioritization of the wellbeing of women and girls for the overall benefit of society. He pointed out, “We are all products of women, so we must give priority attention to issues that concern women and girls, which is what we do at AHF.”

The AHF Nigeria Advocacy and Marketing Manager, Steve Aborisade, decried the systemic abuse women suffer and the obstacles women encounter in society. He urged that all barriers to the development of women should be dismantled.

He appealed for support for women to enable them to realize their potential and ensure that the girl child enjoys unhindered access to education while also receiving the necessary empowerment to grow and achieve her dreams, noting, “Women must be celebrated for the immense contributions they make to the development of society.”

The Benue State HIV/AIDS Program Coordinator at the State Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr. Joy Obatomi, who urged women to change their attitudes toward fellow women, emphasized the importance of supporting one another to accelerate collective progress.

She said, “Women must desist from pulling one another down. If we are to accelerate our progress, we must learn to support one another to make progress on all fronts. This year’s theme for IWD reminds us that we must all work together with a shared vision to support women in growing and achieving their dreams. In doing so, we must not look down on fellow women.”

The Director of Women Affairs in the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Magdalene Andor, lauded AHF for its far-reaching community-based interventions to improve the lives of women and the girl child.She encouraged women and society to speak out against actions and behaviors that could harm women, urging that issues of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) against women must not be swept under the carpet but must receive the necessary attention.

On his part, the State Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Daniel Entonu, while pointing out the vulnerability of women in society, commended AHF for its interventions and advocacy to support women and the girl child in the state.

He called for accelerated action to give women the voice they deserve in society due to the vital role they play in ensuring the well-being of the community.

Also, the State Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Blessing Ityohuun, pointed out that her organization and AHF share a common vision that seeks to protect women and the girl child, emphasizing, “We share a common vision with AHF. We are the voice for voiceless women and children, and we will continue to partner in our shared vision to ensure that women have a voice and can realize their potential.”

On her part, the State Chairperson of the Association of Women Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (ASWHAN), Mrs. Esther Abba, lauded AHF for its good work in the state. She cautioned her members against having multiple sexual partners and advised those practicing the act to desist in their own interest.