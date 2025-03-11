I’ll forgive my wife for cheating but won’t accept her back – Ijoba Lande

Nollywood actor Ganiyu Kehinde Morufu, popularly known as Ijoba Lande, has revealed that he has chosen to forgive his estranged wife, Darasimi, despite allegations of her involvement with multiple men.

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Daddy Freeze, Ijoba Lande cited religious reasons for his decision, stating that forgiveness is necessary for his own spiritual well-being.

However, he made it clear that despite forgiving her, he would not accept her back.

“I won’t accept her back, but for me to make heaven and for God to forgive all my sins, I will forgive her. She has done her own, I forgive her, but it’s gone,” he said.

His statement follows his earlier claims that Darasimi had been involved with over 20 men in the entertainment industry, including Yoruba actor Babatunde Tayo, also known as Baba Tee.

Initially, Baba Tee denied the allegations but later admitted to being intimate with Darasimi, claiming he was unaware she was married at the time.

In response, Darasimi refuted the claims of infidelity, insisting that she never had sexual relations with Baba Tee.

She explained that during a “Truth or Dare” game at his house, she only sat on his lap while naked, dismissing the allegations as exaggerated.

Vanguard News