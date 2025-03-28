‘How judiciary is threatening our democracy, prosperity’

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In Nigeria, once hailed as the Giant of Africa, a silent crisis is unfolding—not of guns or bombs, but of trust, justice, and democratic integrity. The judiciary, meant to be the bedrock of fairness and the guardian of the rule of law, is perceived to be crumbling under the weight of executive influence and corruption.

A Nation in Peril

At the Haske Satumari Foundation’s annual colloquium in Abuja last Saturday, former President Goodluck Jonathan issued a sobering warning that highlighted Nigeria’s judicial crisis.

Addressing a gathering focused on social development, he declared: “No investor will risk their capital in a country where the judiciary is compromised, where officials of the executive are seen to be influencing judicial decisions. Anyone who does so is taking an enormous gamble.

“The truth is that our actions within the system will always have consequences—either positively shaping our country or leading to its downfall. If we genuinely wish to build a prosperous, just, and peaceful nation where all citizens can thrive, we must do the right thing.

“Whether you are the President, a Governor, a Lawmaker, a Minister, or a Judge, you have a responsibility. If we truly want to build a nation that future generations will be proud of, integrity must guide our decisions.”

Speaking in a similar vein, former President Olusegun Obasanjo declared that courts are being used as a tool to deny justice rather than uphold it. The ex-president who spoke last Monday in Abuja at the 60th birthday anniversary colloquium of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha lamented the common refrain of “go to court” when citizens seek redress, despite the prevailing lack of confidence in the judiciary.

“You will say, ‘go to court’ when you know that you can’t get justice”, he said “On his part, the Archbishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese and a member of the Justice Uwais Electoral Reform panel, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, said the Nigerian judiciary is entangled in politics.

Speaking at the 8th House of Justice Summit held in Kaduna sometime ago with the theme: ‘Electoral Accountability and Democratic Stability’. Bishop Kukah called on the judiciary to redeem its image by dispensing justice without fear or favour.“At a recent event in Abuja, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, also expressed deep concern over persistent allegations of corruption, judicial delays, and bias that continue to plague the country’s judiciary.

The CJN said that despite the judiciary leadership’s ongoing reform efforts to clean up the system, some of the allegations persist. She stated that some of these issues would affect public trust in the judicial system. ““Despite our collective efforts, challenges persist; allegations of corruption, delays in the dispensation of justice, and perceptions of bias or inefficiency remain issues of concern. “The onus is, therefore, on us to confront these challenges head-on and reaffirm our commitment to judicial excellence. Without public confidence, the judiciary’s moral authority is diminished, and its ability to discharge its constitutional mandate is impaired”, she said.

Nigerians are grappling with a judiciary increasingly seen as a tool of political manipulation, where courts determine party leadership, election results, and fundamental issues.

With the legislature and judiciary appearing to yield to executive pressure, the principle of separation of powers teeters on the brink. For the ordinary citizen, this is no abstract debate—it is a betrayal of justice itself.

Cracks in the System

The judiciary’s decline has been marked by alarming developments. Recently, President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending the governor, deputy governor, and all state lawmakers for six months. He cited non-compliance with a controversial Supreme Court ruling, security concerns, and pipeline vandalism as reasons for this decision.

Legal experts and civil society groups condemned the move as unconstitutional, placing the judiciary under scrutiny. However, the real question remains—can a compromised judiciary deliver justice and endure rule of law?

Shortly afterwards, another controversy erupted in Benue State. Allegations surfaced that the state government had offered the National Judicial Council (NJC) ¦ 500 million to remove Chief Judge Maurice Ikpambese. While unverified, the claim deepened fears that justice in Nigeria is now a commodity up for sale.

These incidents paint a grim picture of a judiciary under siege, where political power routinely outweighs legal principles. The public response has been visceral.

Who Will Invest Where Disputes Take Decades to Resolve? – Mustapha, Legal Practitioner

Reacting to the crisis, legal expert Adedayo Mustapha lamented: “Who will invest in Nigeria’s industries and manufacturing sector when it can take 10 to 20 years to resolve a commercial dispute? The situation is dire. It is time for all Nigerians, regardless of profession, to demand serious judicial reforms. Economists and investment consultants are already counting the losses.”

Judicial Corruption Has Consequences – Gazali Sadiq, Political Activist

Shehu Gazali Sadiq, a governance advocate, warned of the broader implications: “A corrupt judiciary does not just discourage foreign investment—it breeds lawlessness. When people lose faith in the courts, they resort to jungle justice. If justice is for sale, why bother seeking it through legal channels?”

Businesses Can Adapt to Economic Hardship —Not to Lawlessness – Nwaukwa, Business Expert

Irene Nwaukwa, a healthcare business expert, traced the economic fallout: “The most damaging collapse in Nigeria over the past decade has been that of our judiciary and the rule of law. It is, without a doubt, the greatest factor affecting our economy.

“This is why most of Nigeria’s capital inflow comes from development agencies—because private investors see no security. If something goes wrong, there is no recourse.

“Many believe that Nigeria’s investment decline is solely due to macroeconomic challenges, but that is only part of the story. Corporations can adapt to tough economic conditions, but they cannot navigate a lawless system.”

Judiciary Has Sold Out to the Executive – Joseph, Entrepreneur

Echoing this sentiment, entrepreneur Chris Joseph did not mince words: “The judiciary has sold its independence to the executive for a mere morsel of bread. It has been utterly compromised, losing public trust in the process. Today, judgments are no longer based on facts or evidence but on the highest bidder.”

These voices capture a nation on edge, where judicial failures ripple through every sector of society.

The Breaking Point

The crisis reached its peak when Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Afam Osigwe spoke on live television last weekend, articulating the nation’s growing despair.

His voice was resolute: “We are losing our way as a people. Confidence in the executive’s ability to govern effectively is eroding. Faith in the legislature is fading. Trust in the judiciary—and by extension, the legal profession—is crumbling.

“As Dante Alighieri once wrote, ‘The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of moral crisis, choose to remain neutral.’

“The legal profession cannot afford to remain silent. Our duty is to uphold the rule of law and ensure due process is followed. In line with our motto—‘Promoting the Rule of Law’—we must take a stand. Our voices must shape policy and restore justice.”

This was the tipping point—a public acknowledgment that the judiciary’s collapse threatens Nigeria’s very soul. For citizens, the message was clear: the courts, once their shield, have become a liability.

The Cost of a Broken Judiciary

The consequences of a judiciary beholden to the executive are dire. When the rule of law erodes, authoritarianism takes root. The emergency declaration in Rivers State is a test case—if the courts cannot check executive overreach, democracy itself is in jeopardy.

Public trust continues to disintegrate as Nigerians witness judicial decisions swayed by power, not evidence.

Bribery Fuels Legal Ambiguity – Engineer Manah

Engineer Manah Mathew voiced the frustrations of many: “Judges should assess cases based on fundamental legal principles. Instead, we now see laws interpreted in absurd ways—because bribery has replaced logic.

The ambiguity in Nigeria’s legal system today is directly tied to judicial corruption.”

His words highlight a grim truth: when justice is corrupted, chaos follows. Investors withdraw, businesses collapse, and citizens take the law into their own hands.

A Call to Action

Yet, amid the darkness, there is hope. Jonathan’s call to ‘do the right thing’ and the NBA’s pledge to uphold justice point to a way forward.

Judicial reform—ensuring transparency, accountability, and independence—is more urgent than ever. Nigerians must demand a judiciary that serves justice, not power. Public pressure, legal advocacy, and media scrutiny are essential tools in this fight.

A functional judiciary can restore trust, secure elections, and revitalise the economy. The alternative? A Nigeria where anarchy prevails—a fate too dire to contemplate.