How female content creators lead Africa’s $3.08 bn digital creator economy

•Sector may worth $17.84 billion in 2030

•Top creators earn over $1,000 – $5,000 monthly

By Juliet Umeh

The digital content creation industry is booming across Africa, with women at the forefront of this transformation.

From lifestyle, beauty, entrepreneurship and wellness, female creators are not just participating in the space, they are leading it.

However, while their influence is undeniable, they continue to grapple with challenges such as pay disparities, funding limitations, and market saturation.

According to the 2023 Influencer Marketing Report by Collabstr, 77 per cent of influencers monetising their content are female, compared to 23 per cent male.

The gender distribution across platforms is equally striking: Instagram: 78 per cent female

TikTok: 76 per cent female and YouTube: 69 per cent female.

Another report from Social Native estimates that 70 per cent of content monetizers in Africa are women. The TMCon Creators Report 2024 further reveals that women make up 53.2 per cent of Africa’s creator pool, thriving in industries like fashion, wellness, food, and lifestyle.

These figures confirm that women are not just active participants in the digital space—they are shaping the African creator economy.

Untapped potential

Valued at $3.08 billion in 2023, Africa’s creator economy is expected to grow to $17.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a rate of 28.5 per cent annually.

The ecosystem is fuelled by young content creators between the ages of 18 and 34 driving engagement.

Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube provide monetization tools while brands, digital agencies, and marketers are investing in influencer marketing.

Despite this explosive growth, many African creators struggle financially. The TMCon Creators Report 2024 found that: 54 per cent of African creators earn less than N100, 000 monthly and 73.4 per cent consider content creation a side hustle rather than a full-time career

Meanwhile, only 20.7 per cent earn from sponsored content, while 11.9 per cent rely on ad revenue.

These statistics reveal disconnect between content creation as a career and financial sustainability.

Funding disparities

While women lead in content creation, they are still underpaid compared to their male counterparts.

Content Director at Irvine Partners, Mohale Moloi, highlighted: “The African content creator economy is experiencing remarkable growth, driven largely by women. But challenges remain. The gender pay gap persists, even in this dynamic sector. Through greater collaboration and by amplifying platforms that empower women to monetize their creativity, we can work towards closing these gaps.”

A content creator who goes by the name @MISS ELLA on Instgram said: “The problem we are having particularly in Nigeria is that brands do not trust the talents coming from their localities. I am sure it is the same story across Africa. Some of us do contents and product reviews that are apprecieted very well outside the country.

The Lagos State University Philosophy student cum beauty content creator added: “If indigenous brands reverse the trends and begin to value women content creators, their products will get global acceptance and we will make more money than we are making now.”

Funding is another major hurdle. In 2019, African creators received just $22 million in venture capital, compared to $800 million allocated to Western creators. This disparity limits African creators’ ability to scale, invest in quality production, and compete globally.

Another challenge is market saturation. Africa’s digital economy is rapidly expanding but with increased access comes increased competition. While demand for African cultural content is high, market saturation makes it harder for individual creators to stand out.

According to the TMCon Creators Report, 43 percent of African creators have been in the industry for just one to three years and have fewer than 10,000 followers, making it difficult to secure brand deals and sponsorships.

According to experts, to ensure long-term sustainability for African women in content creation, key interventions are needed:

*Closing the gender pay gap – Brands and agencies must ensure female creators receive fair compensation for brand partnerships.

*Increased investment – Bridging the funding gap between African and Western creators will drive growth.

*Strategic monetization – Creators must diversify revenue streams through courses, digital products, and speaking engagements.

*Platform support – Social media platforms should offer better resources and incentives for African creators.

Earnings and growth

TikTok content creator, Mrs. Theresa Etukudo, shared insights into the earning potential for African female creators: “Most female content creators understand their value, as seen in the level of engagement on their posts and the numerous opportunities presented to them.”

She explained that many explore multiple income streams, including: Online courses, influencer gigs, speaking engagements and product sales.

According to her, top content creators in Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa earn between $1,000 and $5,000 monthly by leveraging multiple platforms.

Also, CEO of a digital payment services platform, Hydrogen, Kemi Okusanya, added that content creation empowers African women by providing a flexible income source.

She said: “In Africa, many women struggle with balancing traditional 9-to-5 jobs due to work and home pressures. Content creation offers a way to earn a living while managing family responsibilities.”

She also noted that 90 percent of sellers on Instagram are women, highlighting how the digital economy enables them to expand their creativity and financial independence.

Looking ahead, Okusanya expressed optimism about the industry’s future, saying,”Women will continue to expand content creation, driving more creativity and innovation. We are only scratching the surface of its full potential.”

African women are transforming the digital economy through content creation. Despite facing financial and systemic challenges, they continue to push boundaries, build brands, and generate income. With fair pay, increased funding, and strategic platform support, the future of Africa’s creator economy will be undeniably female-led.