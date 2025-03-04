Gunmen kill ex-immigration CG in Abuja

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Gunmen on Tuesday shot and killed a former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS, David Shikfu Parradang, in Abuja.

The ex-CGI was said to have visited a bank around the Area 3 axis of the nation’s capital where he made some withdrawals.

It was gathered that the assailants trailed him and killed him somewhere in Area 1.

Counter-insurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, had earlier reported the incident.

While the immigration service was yet to comment on the issue as of the time of filing the report, one of his former aides confirmed it.

“Yes, it is true. We are in his house”, he told Vanguard.