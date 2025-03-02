Gunmen abduct 4 students in Katsina, another dies in captivity despite ransom payment

Zarah Abubakar Shehu, a 21-year-old 300-level student of the Federal University Gusau, died in captivity four months after being abducted.

Suspected armed bandits have abducted at least four students from Paris Quarters, located behind the Federal University, Dutsinma, in Katsina State.

The incident, disclosed by counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama in a post on his X handle on Sunday, occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. when a large number of assailants quietly invaded the area and whisked away the victims.

The abducted students have been identified as Wali Kayode, Fahad Muhammad, Emmanuel (surname unknown), and one other individual whose identity is yet to be confirmed.

According to Makama, security operatives were immediately mobilized to the scene following a distress call, but the bandits had already fled. Efforts are currently underway to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victims safely.

In a related development, Makama also reported a tragic incident in Zamfara State, where Zarah Abubakar Shehu, a 21-year-old 300-level student of the Federal University Gusau, died in captivity four months after being abducted alongside her two siblings.

Zarah was taken from her home in the Damba area of Gusau in the early hours of Sunday, November 3, 2024, by armed bandits.

The kidnappers initially demanded ₦35 million for their release but later negotiated down to ₦10 million. Despite receiving the ransom, the abductors refused to release Zarah, demanding four motorcycles (Boza) and four cartons of engine oil as additional conditions.

After months of efforts to meet these demands, the items were finally secured. However, the kidnappers revealed that Zarah had already died and was buried two days prior to the final negotiations.

Zarah, the only daughter of her mother, spent four harrowing months in captivity before her untimely death. This heartbreaking incident highlights the ongoing security challenges in the region and the devastating impact of banditry on families and communities.

