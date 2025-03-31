Forget 2027, Nigerians’ll reject you, CP-PDP tells Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu

By John Alechenu

ABUJA: The Conference of Professionals in the Peoples Democratic Party (CP-PDP) has advised President Bola Tinubu to perish the thought of a second term in office because Nigerians were eager to vote him out come 2027.

The Pro-PDP group urged him to do himself good by shelving the thoughts of retaining the Presidency beyond May 29, 2027, as citizens have now made up their minds never to reward failure and purveying of hardship with re-election or allow anybody to manipulate the outcome of the forthcoming Presidential election.

Protem National Coordinator of the CP-PDP, Obinna Nwachukwu, said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

He stated that no amount of electoral manoeuvrings, intimidation or coercion from the All Progressives Congress (APC) will yield electoral control of the Federal Capital Territory, which is a stronghold of the PDP to the APC in the coming February 2026 FCT Area Council election.

Nwachukwu spoke in response to what he described as the open confession by President Tinubu on Sunday, 30th of March 2025 that he consented to the request by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja Chief Nyesom Wike, to remove the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) from the Treasury Single Account (TSA) for the partisan reason of winning election in the FCT.

He said, “President Tinubu also confessed that he threatened to sack the FCT Minister if the PDP again led the FCT election even when the FCT is an undisputed stronghold of the PDP where the President was defeated in the 2023 Presidential election and where the PDP has 42 Councilors and three Council Chairmen over APC’s three Chairmen and 20 Councilors.

“The Conference hopes that the quest to capture the FCT for the APC is not the driving force behind the condemnable allegations of harassment, land grabbing, vindictive revocation and demolition of property reportedly targeted to intimidate perceived APC opponents, and the reported hazy contract allocations to favour APC apologists in the FCT.

“In any event, with a badly battered, worsened by bad governance, it is clear that the APC has no chance in the FCT and the 2027 general elections despite its rigging plots.

“Moreover, the partisan and politically motivated decision by the President to expose public funds to opaque, reckless and uncontrolled spending stripped of the necessary transparency and accountability required in the management of government revenue and expenditure ostensibly offers a glimpse into the ill-conceived motives that drive the unaccountability, abuse of financial regulations, and brazen corruption being witnessed under the administration of the failed APC.

“Against this backdrop, the CP-PDP demands for an open public probe into the accounts and activities of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) under Chief Wike, especially since the removal of the FCT from the TSA.

“In any event, that President Tinubu and his supporters are obsessed with FCT and the 2027 elections at this time shows that the administration is not focused on governance, leaving the nation drifting without direction with escalated insecurity, economic hardship and pervasive uncertainty in the polity since President Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023.

“What is however certain is that Nigerians cannot be hoodwinked in any way to reward failure and purveying of hardship with their votes in the FCT and in the 2027 elections.”