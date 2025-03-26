Failed democracy: Nigerians divided as Presidency tackles Obi, others

Peter Obi

THE Presidency, yesterday, warned 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi over his comments on the status of democracy in the country as host of political and religious leaders, activists were divided over the issue. While some concurred with the statement that democracy was collapsing, others disagreed.

At the 60th birthday colloquim of former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, on Monday, Mr Obi, former President Olusegun Obasanjo; former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, said democracy was not working in Nigeria under President Bola Tinubu.

Specifically, Obi likened Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 to a building that has been demolished. He said: “If you look at where we are today, it is like they started in 1999, laid the foundation; some people came and took it to the decking; and some people were trying to raise it to the first floor; and some people came and knocked everything down. That is the situation we are in right now. Everything has been knocked down. Nothing works.”

Reacting to Obi’s comment, a presidential aide, Mr Bayo Onanuga, cautioned the former Anambra State Governor to be mindful of his statements.

Onanuga, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), yesterday, dismissed Obi’s claims as exaggerated and lacking in logical foundation, insisting that democracy in Nigeria has only grown stronger over the past 26 years.

“I listened multiple times to former Governor Peter Obi’s statement in this clip, where he claims that democracy has collapsed in Nigeria. His hyperbolic remarks, suited for headlines, have been made without deep reflection and lack a solid logical foundation,” Onanuga wrote.

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy further argued that if democracy had indeed collapsed, Obi would not have been able to express his views so freely at the colloquium.

“Only a discontented and disgruntled Peter, who benefits from the very free speech democracy provides, could perceive such a democratic downfall through his lens. If democracy had indeed collapsed, as Peter claims, and we were living under a regime antithetical to democratic principles, he would not have been able to make his comments on Monday,” he stated.

Onanuga warned Obi against making statements that could mislead the public, urging him to exercise restraint and avoid what he described as playing to the gallery.

“I will urge him to watch what he says and restrain himself from playing to the gallery,” he added.

Tinubu’s descent into full blown dictatorship’s worrisome— Obidients

Countering Onanuga, the Obidient Movement, an umbrella body of supporters of Obi, raised concerns over what it called President Tinubu administration’s descent into full blown dictatorship.“Director, Strategic Communications and Media of the movement, Nana Kazaure, in a statement in Abuja, said the tendency for the Tinubu Administration to bury its head in the sand and play the ostrich has become one of its defining characteristics.“Kazaure said: “As a Movement, we take serious exception to the uncouth threat by this choleric presidential spokesman whose antecedents as an instigator of intolerance and division is well known, recorded and documented.““Having taken note of Mr. Onanuga’s threat, we ask him the question: “watch his mouth.. or what? What exactly are Onanuga’s plan for Peter Obi?““Or put more directly, what sinister plans has the Tinubu administration for its critics whose ranks swell daily on account of the administration’s cluelessness, and inability to provide sound and qualitative governance for Nigerians?““We submit that if the Tinubu administration had invested a quarter of the energy and resources it expends in hounding and demonizing varying opinions through its intemperate spokespersons and numerous cyber Rottweilers, Nigeria would be a far more decent and conducive place to live in.““The threat issued to Peter Obi whilst completely in character, should not at all be discountenanced for as the 2023 elections showed, inciting words from highly placed APC officials including Mr. Onanuga himself helped to unleash violence, murder and destruction, as well as ethnic hatred from which Nigeria has yet to recover.““We are therefore putting Nigerians and the international community on strong notice that should any harm of any sort befall Peter Obi, his family or any of his associates, these culprits who have clearly identified themselves by their vitriolic speech, will be held entirely responsible.”

Democracy no longer working in Nigeria — Wabara

However, Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, supported the assertion that democracy is no longer working in Nigeria.

Similarly, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia Diocese, Archbishop Raphael Opoko, said that Nigeria no longer practises democracy but what he described as ‘selectocracy’ (government of the select by the select).

Senator Wabara who spoke with Vanguard regretted that in practice, Nigeria had veered off from the true meaning of democracy.

According to him, democracy has been distorted and corrupted in Nigeria to the extent that what is currently practiced in the country is fake version of democracy.

He said:”I didn’t have anything to add or subtract from what they (Obasanjo, Obi and Kukah) have said. Democracy is definitely failing in Nigeria. Maybe we don’t even understand what democracy is all about. It’s a borrowed system and we don’t understand what it actually is. So, I agree with them. These are visionary and spiritual leaders. They are absolutely right.”

On the way forward, the former Senate President called for constitutional amendment and the reduction of excess powers vested with the President.

“The way forward is for us to imbibe the tenets of democracy. We need a truly Nigerian democracy that accommodates our culture. To say we’re practicing democracy in Nigeria is hypocrisy. The practice of democracy in Nigeria goes worse everyday.

“For us to get it right, we must tinker with our Constitution and whittle down the powers of the President. We need to accommodate our culture and tradition . Our tradition is not corruption but honesty and truthfulness”.

Nigeria practising ‘selectocracy’ not democracy — Archbishop Opoko

Bishop Opoko said that democracy has become “an endangered species in Nigeria.”

According to the cleric, democracy in Nigeria is under threat and grossly abused by those in authority.

He further lamented that the judiciary is not independent, adding that it is fast losing public confidence.

“There’s no justice anymore. Before now the judiciary used to be the hope of the common man but not any longer. Where is the hope of the common man again?”

Archbishop Opoko also said that weak institutions pose a serious threat to democracy in Nigeria, regretting that “the voice of the people no longer counts. It’s only the select few that have dominated the space.”

Democracy has been destroyed by political thieves — Archbishop Onuagha

To the Methodist Archbishop of Okigwe Archdiocese, Most Rev. Biereonwu Livinus Onuagha, former President Obasanjo, Obi and Bishop Kukah were right in their assertions that democracy has failed in Nigeria.

He said that every aspect of political leadership in Nigeria has shown traces of democracy failure, adding that political leaders have been covering up the failure of democracy but the Rivers State political crisis and the unwanted and unjustified State of emergency in Rivers State have exposed the failure of democracy in the country. For me it is only God that can save Nigeria.”

Borrowing the word of Socrates, Archbishops Onuagha, said: “Democracy must fall because it will try to tailor to everyone. The poor will want the wealth of the rich, and democracy will give it to them.

“Young people will want to be respected as elderly, and democracy will give it to them. Women will want to be like men, and democracy will give it to them.

“Foreigners will want the rights of the natives and democracy will give it to them. Thieves and fraudsters will want important government functions, and democracy will give it to them. When thieves and fraudsters finally, and democratically take authority, because criminals and evil doers want power, there will be worse dictatorship than in the time of any monarchy or oligarchy. That is the situation in Nigeria.”

Why Nigeria’s democracy remains fragile, under siege — Ex-PDP spokesperson, CUPP

Ex- Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Diran Odeyemi and National Secretary of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, expressed fears about the future of Nigeria’s democracy.“The pair who spoke in separate interviews with Vanguard, in Abuja, said the views expressed by Obasanjo about the problem with practice of western type of democracy in Nigeria was apt.“Obasanjo had lamented that democracy wasn’t working in Nigeria because it does not align with key African values, culture and needs.“Speaking on Obasanjo’s assertion, Odeyemi said: “Democracy isn’t working in Nigeria for a majority of Nigerians; because the average Nigerian politician is smarter than whatever Western style democracy throws up.““It is not only a leadership problem, it’s also about the followership who have been so impoverished that for as cheap as N5000, you can buy their conscience. It is sad that the kind of democracy we practice here is, ‘government by the few for the few and the interest of the few to the detriment of the majority.”

Speaking in a similar vein, Ameh said: “The notion that democracy is not working in Nigeria has been a recurring theme in recent times.“

This sentiment has been expressed by numerous eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Peter Obi.“To assess the validity of this assertion, it is crucial to examine the various instances of misconduct and impunity exhibited by the three arms of government – the executive, legislative, and judiciary.“This assertion is not mere rhetoric but a reflection of deep-seated institutional failures marked by executive overreach, legislative impunity, and judicial misconduct..

“The executive arm of government has been accused of disregarding the rule of law and ignoring the principles of separation of powers.

“For instance, the executive has been known to arrest and detain individuals without court orders, violating their fundamental human rights.““Furthermore, there have been numerous allegations of corruption and embezzlement against high-ranking government officials, including those in the executive arm.

“These actions undermine the integrity of the government and erode trust in the democratic process.““The legislative arm has also been accused of misconduct, particularly in its use of threats against citizens as a tool for political coercion.

“Rather than serving as a legitimate means of holding the executive accountable but unfortunately it has become a tool in the hands of the Executive by endorsing the undemocratic actions that undermines democracy like the state of emergency declared in Rivers State and that’s why it called a rubber stamp legislature, this tactics have been employed to settle political scores and silence opposition voices.“

“Additionally, allegations of corruption and bribery have been leveled against lawmakers, further undermining the integrity of the legislative process.“

“The judiciary, which is supposed to be the bastion of justice and fairness, has also been accused of misconduct. Judicial corruption, including the acceptance of bribes to influence the outcome of cases, has been a persistent problem.“

“Moreover, the judiciary has been accused of issuing court orders that contradict the content of the case brought before them and working with the executive branch to use judgment to stifle the citizens’ civic rights to protest m, undermining the rule of law and the principles of justice.”

Democracy can’t work when constitutional processes are flouted – Diwe

National President of the Association of Igbo Town Unions, ASITU, Chief Emeka Diwe, said democracy can’t work in Nigeria when constitutional processes are hardly followed.

His words: “Why won’t democracy collapse when one person appears to control the three arms of government? Why won’t democracy collapse when a state of emergency was declared without following due process and President Bola Tinubu is behaving as if nothing is happening?

It is an understatement that former President Obasanjo, Peter Obi, Bishop Hassan Kukah and others say that democracy isnt working in the country. It’s certainly an understatement, the problem is even more than they said.”

Our democracy has become anything goes — Peretei

The Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Ondo state, Hon Kennedy Peretei said: “Nigerian democracy has become what a former Army Chief described as “‘anything goes”. If individuals can boast of buying judgments from the Supreme Court or other courts, what is remaining of our democracy?

“If elections are won in the (compromised Courts) and not through the ballot, what hope is left for democracy? Until INEC is truly independent and the common man can get justice from our courts, democracy will remain an illusion.”

Fadaka, Adewale, Omololu, Hassan, Ogunsuyi, Oyintiloye speak

A Political analyst, Hon Ayo Fadaka, said: “Our democracy is corrupted, befuddled and dangerously spiralling. This of course is predicated on the fact that our society is sick, bereft of cogent values, seriousness and focus.

“The problem with Nigeria is the quality and patriotism of those who govern us. It is a fact some of them have faced the law as accused persons, some convicted felons and many have been indicted in various administrative panels.

“Direct consequences of the foregoing is that those atop of our affairs are not nationalistic and patriotic, they do not care for the interest and well-being of the nation and it’s citizenry.”

Former Ondo State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Hon Stephen Adewale, said: “Our democracy is undoubtedly navigating stormy waters, and while some voices wail over its supposed stagnation, let us not feign amnesia.

“We were here when President Olusegun Obasanjo, intoxicated by power, pulled every conceivable string to secure an ill-fated third term. Under his reign, states of emergency were declared with the swiftness of a royal decree, and governors were toppled like chess pieces, as Oyo State painfully witnessed.”