FA Cup: Semi Final draw [Full Fixture List]

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals took place on Sunday following an exciting round of quarter-final fixtures.

Aston Villa secured their spot in the last four with a commanding 3-0 victory over Preston North End.

Marcus Rashford, making a statement with his first goals for Villa, netted twice to help Unai Emery’s men progress. They will now face Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Crystal Palace booked their place in the semi-finals on Saturday with a dominant 3-0 win over fellow Premier League side Fulham at Craven Cottage.

In another quarter-final clash, Nottingham Forest edged past Brighton on penalties after a goalless draw in 120 minutes.

For Manchester City, they came from behind to reach the semi-finals for a record seventh consecutive season with a 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday,

English FA Cup semi-finals draw

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City

Crystal Palace v Aston Villa

— Ties to be played at Wembley on the weekend of April 26-27

