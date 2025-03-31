Edo Killings: Aggrieved youths, women demand speedy justice for victims

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Aggrieved youths and women on Monday took to the streets in Bunkure Local Government Area, carrying placards to demand speedy justice for the 16 northern travelers killed in Uromi, Edo State.

The protesters displayed placards with inscriptions such as: “Hunters are not criminals”,

“Hunting is a business, not a crime” “Justice for our traveling hunters” “We need speedy dispensation of justice” “All we want is justice” “Stop killing Northerners” “We are peace-loving people” “Justice for innocent souls”.

They lined the streets, waving their placards as the convoy of Governor Monday Okpebholo, accompanied by Governor Abba Yusuf, passed through during their visit to the families of the victims.



At Torankawa, Governor Okpebholo assured the families that compensation would be provided and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that justice is served.

On his part, Governor Yusuf pledged cash assistance and food supplies to the affected families, though he did not specify the exact amounts or quantities.

Both governors reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring that the perpetrators are brought to justice and that such incidents do not occur again.