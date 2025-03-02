Ebonyi varsity expels two, suspends eight over exam malpractice, stealing

…Matriculates 990 Students

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences (DUFUHS), Uburu, Ebonyi State, has expelled two students for examination misconduct while suspending eight others for stealing. Additionally, the institution has withdrawn three students due to poor academic performance.

The Vice-Chancellor of DUFUHS, Prof. Jesse Uneke, made these disclosures during the university’s 4th matriculation ceremony, where 990 students were formally admitted for the 2024/2025 academic session.

Prof. Uneke noted that the university, which commenced academic activities in 2021 with six faculties and 19 departments, has grown significantly. “The student population has risen to 2,496, with 701 new students joining the academic community,” he said.

Addressing the newly matriculated students, the Vice-Chancellor emphasized the importance of discipline, stating that the university has zero tolerance for violations of its rules and regulations. He urged them to abide by the institution’s guidelines and actively participate in the two-week orientation program.

He highlighted that the university has digitized its academic processes, including computer-based tests and online financial transactions. Furthermore, students have access to international research databases, ensuring a global standard of education.

Prof. Uneke also enumerated key infrastructural projects aimed at enhancing the learning environment. These include:

A 1,799-seater ultramodern multipurpose auditorium (90% completed) funded by TETFund.

A 20-room, two-floor professorial guest house, completed with TETFund support.

A 72-room, four-floor ultramodern female hostel, completed and furnished.

A 40-room, two-floor male hostel, now at the roofing stage.

A three-floor student laboratory and classroom complex, recently completed.

Additionally, the university has established a Renal Centre, an ultramodern Eye Centre, and a Cancer Centre for research, training, and patient care. Plans are underway to expand student hostels, improve internet connectivity, and install CCTV cameras to enhance campus security.

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Francis Nwifuru, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Grace Umezuruike, urged students to be good ambassadors of the institution. He cautioned them against being distracted by social activities, emphasizing the need for academic focus.

The governor commended the university’s management for maintaining high standards and striving to position DUFUHS as one of the world’s leading institutions. He also officially commissioned the university’s newly built multipurpose laboratory complex.