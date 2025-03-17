DSS, NIA probe Akpoti-Uduaghan’s attendance of IPU meeting in New York — REPORT

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

…As FixPolitics flays suspension of Senator

The Department of State Services, DSS, and the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, are reportedly probing how Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the senator representing Kogi central, attended the Inter-Parliamentary Union, IPU, meeting in New York without official nomination.

Sources said the probe is seeking to uncover how she secured accreditation, who facilitated her trip, and whether her participation was orchestrated to embarrass the Nigerian government.

The IPU, a global organisation of national parliaments, requires member countries to nominate delegates before meetings.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was said to have attended the IPU meeting, despite not being authorised.

The joint investigation by the DSS and NIA, it was learned, was triggered by complaints from the Senate.

The intelligence agencies are reportedly investigating whether Akpoti-Uduaghan obtained unauthorised credentials or if external facilitators aided her participation.

The probe is also expected to determine if her attendance breached IPU regulations or National Assembly’s protocol.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had recently accused Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, of sexually harassing her.

The allegation came in the wake of her seating arrangement altercation with Akpabio in the red chamber.

She was subsequently suspended from the Senate for “gross misconduct” over the debacle.

Speaking at the IPU meeting on March 11, Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed her suspension was designed to silence her over the sexual harassment allegation.

In response, the IPU said it would take steps to address her concerns and listen to both sides.

Subsequently, the Senate responded through Kafilat Ogbara, a member of the House of Representatives, who told the IPU meeting that Akpoti-Uduaghan was not suspended over her allegations against the Senate president.

Ogbara is the chairperson of the house committee on women affairs and social development, and the parliamentarian representing Nigeria at the IPU meeting in New York.

FixPolitics flays Senate’s suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan

Meanwhile, FixPolitics has kicked against the Senate’s suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as a threat to democracy, gender inclusion and the rule of law.

It said by imposing the suspension under the pretext of rule violations, the Senate had not only silenced Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan but also disenfranchised the people of Kogi Central senatorial district, thereby depriving them of their constitutional right to representation.

“This action blatantly disregards judicial precedents, including Senator Ali Ndume v. Senate of Nigeria (2018) and Senator Dino Melaye v. Senate of Nigeria (2016), which affirm that lawmakers cannot be suspended in ways that strip their constituents of representation,” Executive Director of the group, Dr Anthony Ubani, said in a statement.

The statement read further: “The Senate’s repeated defiance of these rulings raises serious concerns about its commitment to democracy, the rule of law, and the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative processes.

“Beyond undermining democratic principles, this punitive measure also calls into question the institution’s willingness to address misconduct within its ranks.”

According to the group, the suspension highlights the systemic barriers and entrenched misogyny that Nigerian women face in politics and society at large.

“Female representation in the Senate has plummeted by nearly 50 per cent – from seven women in the 9th Assembly to just four in the 10th Assembly. This decision sets a dangerous precedent that could further discourage women from political participation and silence victims of harassment.

“As a signatory to CEDAW, the Maputo Protocol, and SDG 5, Nigeria has an obligation to foster gender inclusion in governance.

“Actions like these reinforce exclusion, rather than progress. Moreover, public officials must always remember that they hold office in trust for the people and have a duty to model behaviour that promotes civility, decorum, and respect for all Nigerians, regardless of gender.

“Their actions should inspire confidence in the nation’s institutions and reflect the highest ethical standards.

“In today’s interconnected world, where events unfold in real-time through the Internet of Things (IoT), the conduct of public officials is scrutinised globally.”

The group said the “unconstitutional” suspension of a duly elected legislator denied constituents their fundamental right to representation in the National Assembly.

“In this case, an entire senatorial district in Kogi State is being disenfranchised – an outcome that contradicts both the spirit and letter of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The Senate, as Nigeria’s highest lawmaking body, must uphold the rule of law rather than continuously flout court rulings that protect the rights of elected representatives and their constituents.

“We stand in solidarity with Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and commend her courage in speaking out on this matter. The Senate’s response sets a troubling precedent that may discourage other victims from speaking out for fear of retaliation or dismissal.

“The FixPolitics unequivocally condemns the Senate’s actions and demands the immediate reinstatement of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. We call on the Senate to uphold justice, transparency, and accountability by ensuring that allegations of this nature are investigated thoroughly and impartially – free from internal biases and procedural technicalities,’’ the group stated further.

It urged civil society organisations, human rights advocates, and the Nigerian public to join it in demanding a legislative environment where all members could perform their duties without fear of harassment or unjust reprisal.

“The integrity of our democracy depends on institutions that serve all Nigerians without bias or discrimination. The FixPolitics is a research-driven, citizen-led initiative committed to addressing the deeprooted challenges of poor governance by recognising the central role of politics in building effective states and shaping Africa’s development, beginning with Nigeria.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to advocating an inclusive, transparent, and accountable political system.

“We will continue to monitor this situation closely and support all efforts that promote justice, equity, and the protection of democratic values in Nigeria,’’ the statement read.