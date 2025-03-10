Drama as Obasa changes legal counsel in Assembly case

…It’s Against the Law, Says Falana

…Case Adjourned to March 17

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

The leadership crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly took another dramatic turn on Monday as reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa unilaterally changed the counsel representing the Assembly in court.

This move sparked outrage among the 35 lawmakers who had previously impeached him.

At the Ikeja High Court, where the case is being heard, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro adjourned proceedings to March 17 following new applications filed by the parties involved.

The suit, filed by Obasa, challenges his removal from office on January 13, 2025, over allegations of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.

Outside the courtroom, Obasa’s lead counsel, Afolabi Fasanu (SAN), addressed journalists, explaining that the fresh filings were a response to claims made in court last Friday. One of the key disputes in the case is whether Obasa was in the country at the time of his impeachment.

“We have provided evidence,” Fasanu stated.

Meanwhile, the decision to replace the Assembly’s legal team without consulting the majority of lawmakers has further escalated tensions.

Senior Advocate of Nigeria Femi Falana (SAN), who is representing the 35 lawmakers, strongly criticized the move, calling it illegal.

“It is not in the law that a plaintiff can impose a lawyer on the defendants,” Falana argued. “The 35 lawmakers have chosen our team to represent them, and we are carrying out their instructions.”

The court proceedings are part of an ongoing power struggle within the Lagos Assembly. Obasa was removed as Speaker in January, leading to the installation of then-Deputy Speaker Mojisola Meranda as his replacement. However, Meranda resigned on March 3, paving the way for Obasa’s controversial reinstatement.

With tensions rising, all eyes are now on the next court hearing on March 17, where the court is expected to address the legality of Obasa’s impeachment and the legitimacy of his reinstatement.