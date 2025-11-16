He is leading lawmakers with wisdom: Sanwo-Olu praises Obasa at 53

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa

By Ayo Onikoyi

Speaker of Lagos House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, clocked 53 on November 11, 2025.

The day showed the street credibility of the number three citizen in Lagos as friends, family members, associates as well as top politicians gathered to celebrate the day with him at a private house in Kofo Abayomi, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Obasa showed that he is absolutely nothing but a Marlian with the way he danced to Naira Marley’s song at the party. Dressed in a shirt and trousers, Mr. Speaker adorned his neck with a long chain that sent tongues wagging to complement his outfit.

Indeed it was a joyous and momentous occasion for the celebrant as he also celebrated his 10th anniversary as Speaker, making him the longest serving lawmaker in the state. Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu felicitated with Obasa when he took to his official X handle to honour the Speaker, describing his service and leadership as exemplary. “Rt. Hon. Obasa has shown true dedication to public service over the years, serving the people of Agege Constituency I with passion and leading the House of Assembly with wisdom”, he tweeted. “His commitment to the progress of Lagos and the success of our administration has been remarkable”. No doubt the lawyer-cum-politician deserved all the merry-making. On January 13, 2025, Obasa was impeached by the majority members of the Lagos State House of Assembly over allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office. His deputy, Mojisola Meranda was immediately elected and sworn-in as his successor. Two months later, after a reconciliation meeting, Meranda tendered her resignation alongside other top principal executives. Subsequently, Obasa was returned as the Speaker of the House.