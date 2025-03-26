DANIEL CHUKWUDOZIE: Standing before kings

By Theodore Okpara

Do you see a man skillful in his work? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men. The Chairman of Dozzy Group of companies, Dr Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie, is a living indication of that biblical passage – a fact not many would understand.

Here is his story. A native of Okija in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Chukwudozie, like many Igbo men in his generation, kicked-off his career working in his uncle’s business as an apprentice, laying a solid foundation for his entrepreneurial successes.

Unlike many in his age group who could not spark the patience to survive the struggles that come with apprenticeship, the Chief Executive Officer of Dozzy Group passionately learnt the ropes of a highly demanding trade. In those years, Chukwudozie displayed uncompromising hard work, sharp financial acumen laced with humility and, most of all, the fear of God.

These qualities resulted in the successful completion of his apprenticeship, from where he launched into an exciting chapter that now boasts 10 well-structured and efficiently managed companies spread across Nigeria and beyond. To explain, the Dozzy Group activities cut across manufacturing, commerce, real estate and power generation, with strong presence and huge investments in the oil and gas sector.

Currently, his chain of businesses gives employment opportunities to no fewer than 5000 persons from various backgrounds across the world, thereby reducing the high level of unemployment, especially in Nigeria. What is more? Chukwudozie’s group of companies holds the distinction of being the first indigenous company to have built a liquefied petroleum gas, LPG, storage facility in Nigeria.

In fact, over the years, the group has demonstrated commitment to lifting the practice of the engineering profession by patronising oil and gas sector, power and manufacturing. Philanthropy A non-partisan and detribalised businessman, Chukwudozie is also a philanthropist whose compassion knows no bounds.

Through the Dozzy Foundation, he has transformed lives and communities, beginning with the provision of health insurance for over 1,500 indigent citizens of Okija in partnership with the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency. The foundation also upgraded the infrastructure and basic healthcare delivery facilities at the Okija General Hospital to ensure improved access to quality medical care.

In the same vein, the Dozzy Foundation has conducted free eye and dental tests and treatments for over 10,000 residents of Okija and other communities in Ihiala Local Government Area, deploying more than 50 skilled surgeons to deliver these life-changing services. The foundation’s impact extends further, having empowered over 2,000 youths and widows in Okija, equipping them with the resources to build better futures. Not one to stop at community development, Chukwudozie recently donated five security vehicles to the governments of Anambra and Cross River states, reaffirming his commitment to public safety and state development. A Christian and Knight of St. Christopher in the Anglican Communion, Chukwudozie has gained recognition for his philanthropy and religious dedication, leading to his receiving Nigeria’s prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit Award from Nigeria’s President.

Awards A holder of distinguished awards at home and abroad that include Best Manager & Best Enterprise of The Year Award 2015 at Oxford England & Cannes, France by European Business Assembly, Chukwudozie, in 2016, he received the KEYMAN AWARD by the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines & Agriculture, ECCIMA. In 2017, the relentless businessman received the Zik Prize Award in Business Leadership.

In like manner, In 2022, it was a triple sweep of Lifetime Achievements Award by Europe Business Assembly, Oxford, United Kingdom; Award Business Excellence Awards by African Achiever; and Investiture with the Officer on the Order of the Niger, by the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Fellowship Chukwudozie is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, a Peace Ambassador, and a Fellow of the International Association of World Peace Advocates. He serves as the Honorary Life Vice President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, ONICCIMA, and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Industrialists and Corporate Administrators. A Paul Harris Fellow of the Rotary Club of Nigeria and an advocate of solar energy, he received the Fellowship Award from the Solar Energy Society of Nigeria.