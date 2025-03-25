Customs hands over 7m CFA intercepted at Ogun border to EFCC

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun Area 1 command of Nigeria Customs Service, on Tuesday, handed over a total sum of 7 million CFA, intercepted by its operatives along the Idiroko border to the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The Command Area Comptroller, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu handed over the foreign currency to the EFCC’s Head of Investigation, Lagos Zone 2, an Assistant Commander of EFCC, Oguzi Moses, who took custody of the currency at Idiroko in Ipokia local government area of Ogun State.

The currency which was stashed in 5,000 denomination being smuggled from Nigeria en route the Idiroko to the neighbouring Republic of Benin, is equivalent to N17 million in Nigeria.

Speaking during the handing over at the command’s headquarters in Idiroko, Comptroller Shuaibu disclosed that the cash was hidden at an unsuspected corner, awaiting a yet-to-be-identified courier before it was uncovered by the Service’s intelligence operatives at the Baggage road in Idiroko.

“On 20th of March, 2025, our officers on duty at outward Baggage hall while conducting search on passengers’ bag en route Nigeria to Benin Republic, a bag suspected to be carrying unlawful content was spotted. On thorough examination, it was discovered to contain new mint foreign currency notes”.

“Our officers conducted a search on the bag in line with the provision of Section 6 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and discovered the bag to be containing foreign currency, on examination; it was discovered to contain 7, 000, 000 CFA”.

“It might interest you to know that failure to declare cash amounting the seized currency run contrary to the Anti-money laundering (prevention and prohibition) Act 2022 and the foreign exchange (monitoring and miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1995,” Shuaibu said.

He said transferring the exhibit to the EFCC’s custody was part of the Service’s efforts at fostering inter-agency collaboration between the Customs, EFCC and other sister agencies, particularly in line with the policy thrust of the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

While advising residents of the border communities to discourage and desist from all unscrupulous acts of smuggling, Shuaibu however, vowed that the command remained committed to the “strict implementation of the Federal Government fiscal policies and the extant laws that govern the day to day operation of the service at the international corridors”.

In his response while taking over the custody of the exhibit, Oguzi assured that his agency will be conducting a thorough forensic investigation towards uncovering the circumstances surrounding this interception and ensure that due process was followed.

“Let this serve as a reminder that no effort will be spared in holding accountable those who seek to undermine the integrity of our financial systems,” he said.

Ogunzi, however, commended the management of the NCS for their vigilance and commitment towards safeguarding the nation’s borders, stressing that their dedication has again, ensured that illicit financial activities do not go unchecked.