‘Curfew’ misused, movement restrictions are traditional, not coercive – Alaafin Owoade

By Adeola Badru

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Owoade, has clarified misunderstandings regarding the movement restrictions imposed during the 21-day traditional rites known as Oro Ipebi in the town.

In a statement issued by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Rotimi Osuntola, the Alaafin emphasized that the language used in the initial announcement was not meant to insult or demean any religious group.

It was explained that terms like “curfew,” “arrest,” and “detention,” which appeared in the earlier release, were used in a traditional sense concerning the performance of Oro rites in the Oyo Kingdom.

The statement read: “The office of the Chief of Staff to His Imperial Majesty, The Alaafin of Oyo, has noted the concerns raised by some residents regarding movement restrictions during certain hours due to the ongoing Oro Ipebi, performed in honor of Alayeluwa Oba Abimbola Abdul-Akeem Owoade’s ascension to the throne.”

“While terms such as ‘curfew,’ ‘arrest,’ and ‘detention’ were used in the initial release, they were meant in a cultural context and should not be interpreted as coercive or as an infringement on religious practices during Ramadan and Lent. Rather, they were intended to remind people to be cautious during the traditional rites.”

“As such, the earlier statements about curfew, arrest, and detention of violators should be disregarded. His Imperial Majesty, being a practicing Muslim and a man of faith, would never infringe upon the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.”

“Oba Abimbola Owoade has directed that the term ‘curfew’ be dismissed. As a peace-loving king, he values unity among his people, and the initial announcement was only meant to ensure public safety during the rites. Residents are advised to exercise caution in areas where the Oro rites are taking place.”

“It is customary in Oyo to request movement restrictions during these rites. However, the Chief of Staff’s office regrets the use of words such as ‘curfew,’ ‘arrest,’ and ‘detention’ and takes full responsibility for the miscommunication, as the Oba had already commenced the rites when the statement was issued.”

“We encourage the people of Oyo to continue their daily activities without fear of arrest, detention, or harassment,” the statement concluded.