Couple arrested for assaulting schoolgirl over mangoes in Maiduguri

The victim and her family receiving food items donated by Commissioner of Women Affairs, Zuwaira Gambo, in Maiduguri.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State Police Command has confirmed that a couple, Mohammed Shettima and Aishatu Shettima, have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl who was plucking mangoes in their compound.

Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Dado, announced this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement reads: “Following the widespread circulation of a disturbing video depicting the physical abuse of a minor in Pompomari area of Maiduguri, the couple involved have been apprehended.

“On 19th March 2025, an 11-year-old girl, Hauwa Mohammed Goni, a Primary 5 pupil of Bolori Primary School, Federal Low Cost, entered the residence of one Mr. Muhammad Shetima 33yrs, in Pompomari to pluck mangoes.

“In response, Mr. Shetima and his wife, Mrs. Aishatu Abubakar 23yrs, accosted the child and subjected her to severe flogging. During the assault, Mrs. Aishatu Abubakar recorded the incident and shared the video on social media.

“Concerned citizens and civil society organizations, including a petition filed by Potential Attorneys, swiftly raised the alarm, leading to the couple’s arrest. They were apprehended with the assistance of concerned citizens and operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Borno State Command.

“The victim has since been taken to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for medical attention and she is responding to treatment.

“The suspects are currently at the Gender Unit, State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Maiduguri as investigations are ongoing before prosecution.”

The Command assured the public that the case would be thoroughly investigated and the suspects would be prosecuted under relevant sections of the Child Protection Law and the Borno State Penal Code Law.

“For accountability and transparency, the Command will continue to provide updates on the progress of the case,” Daso stated.

Meanwhile, the forum of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) to Governor Babagana Zulum strongly condemned the couple’s actions, calling for a thorough investigation and punishment of the perpetrator(s) if found guilty.

Secretary of the forum, Yusuf Sawa, in an interview, described the incident as “barbaric, inhumane, child abuse and contrary to societal norms and values.

“We the entire SSAs and SAs Forum to His Excellency, Governor Babagana Zulum, Mni Fnse, CON watched the viral video with utmost shock. In as much as we are not encouraging children to enter someone’s house unauthorised or steal, the way and manner the little 11-year-old girl, Hauwa Mohammed Goni, a Primary 5 pupil of Bolori Primary School, Federal Low Cost was brutally assaulted is unacceptable,” Sawa stated.

Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Zuwaira Gambo, has since sent a delegation with food items to the family of the girl, while her counterpart from the Ministry of Education, Technology, Science and Innovation, Engr. Abba Wakilbe, among others, has visited the victim receiving treatment at a hospital in Maiduguri.