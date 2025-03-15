Corp member cries out over threat by NYSC for calling Tinubu’s govt ‘terrible’

By Efe Onodjae

A serving Corp member in Lagos State has cried out over a threat she received from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) board following her recent social media post in which she expressed her displeasure about the rising costs of commodities in the country.

According to the video shared on TikTok via the handle @talktoraye, the serving Corp member, in tears, explained how frustrated she is over the high cost of goods in the market, calling President Ahmed Tinubu’s government a “terrible” one for paying little attention to the hike in commodity prices.

In the video, she said: “If a lot of Nigerians come out and start speaking about what we are going through, maybe changes will be made in the government. I just want to say to our president, I don’t know if there is any other president that is as terrible as you, but you are such a terrible president.”

The serving corp member, in tears, further explained how the NYSC scheme has been less beneficial to her, having had to spend more than the allowance she receives

“So, I am coming from a supermarket where I went to get foodstuff, and everything has gone up again. It’s just like every single week, prices keep increasing. I want to know, what is the government doing about this increase? Is there going to be a particular time when prices will stop going up? Why am I going to get a crate of eggs and I’m told it costs N6,500? It doesn’t make any sense that eggs would cost that much. I literally remember when eggs cost N800. I am so overwhelmed because this is the first time I’ve stayed out of my family house.

“After I left the supermarket, I got home, and the security and NEPA bills have skyrocketed, doubling in price. It is insane. I can’t keep up with these bills. Every single penny I make, I am using it to pay bills. The crazy thing is, you want to go out with your friend, and Uber is N25,000. Why are things so expensive?

“To make it worse, Lagos stinks. Everywhere smells. What is the government doing about the smell? Being an NYSC Corper, there is nothing so beneficial about this scheme. The money I spend on transportation is much more than the allowance the federal government pays us. We should start calling out the government. For example, Tinubu, you are a terrible person. What are you doing to help our economy?”

Barely 24 hours after releasing the video calling President Tinubu “terrible,” she posted another video in which she was receiving calls from an NYSC official. The official in the video was heard asking the Corp member, “Are you normal?” The voice continued, “Keep quiet and bring down the video you posted,” she said.

The Corps member further explained that she has been receiving calls from various NYSC officials telling her to stop insulting the government and remove the video.

Efforts to reach the acting spokesperson for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Caroline Embu, prove abortive as she did not answer calls at press time.