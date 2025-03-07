Home » News » CBN expresses commitment to FX Code
Business

March 7, 2025

CBN expresses commitment to FX Code

Yemi Cardoso

Yemi Cardoso

By Elizabeth Adegbesan  

The Central Bank of Nigeria,  CBN, yesterday, expressed its  commitment to the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code saying that  it has aligned its roles with the principles of the code.

In a statement signed by the  Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Mohammad   Abdullahi and   Director, Financial Markets Department, Dr.Omolara   Duke, the apex bank said its decision follows a review of FX Global Code and acknowledgement that the Code represents a set of principles generally recognised as good practice in the foreign exchange market (“FX Market”).

The statement added: “The Bank confirms that it acts as a regulator to Market Participant as defined by the Code and it is committed to regulate FX Market activities in a manner consistent with the principles of the Code.

“To this end, the Bank has taken appropriate steps, based on the size and complexity of the FX Market, and therefore aligns its roles with the principles of the Code.”

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.