Senate dismisses Natasha’s petition as invalid

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

…Akpoti-Uduaghan fails to appear before probe committee

By Henry Umoru

Abuja – The Senate has dismissed a petition filed by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, in which she alleged sexual harassment.

Speaking at a probe session on Wednesday, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, declared the petition “dead on arrival,” citing a breach of Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders.

According to Imasuen, Akpoti-Uduaghan signed the petition herself, instead of having it endorsed by another individual, rendering it procedurally invalid. Additionally, he noted that the issues raised in the petition were already in court, making them sub judice.

Despite the committee’s scheduled sitting, Akpoti-Uduaghan failed to appear before the probe panel. The session, set for 2:00 PM, did not commence until 2:58 PM when the committee’s chairman arrived after waiting for both Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senator Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South). While Adaramodu eventually arrived at 2:50 PM, Akpoti-Uduaghan was absent as the session began.

The matter was referred to the Ethics Committee two weeks ago following Akpoti-Uduaghan’s actions during a plenary session. Senate President Akpabio subsequently directed the committee to conduct a thorough investigation and report back within two weeks.

During deliberations, Adaramodu informed the Senate that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public challenge of the Senate President over her seat allocation had damaged the Senate’s image. He also referenced an interview she granted to Brekete Family on Human Rights Radio and TV, where she reiterated her allegations against Akpabio.

Following these discussions, the Senate resolved to push the matter to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Neda Imasuen, for further review.