NASU issues 7-day strike notice to WAEC

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to address a four-point demand concerning workers’ welfare and the alleged victimization of labor leaders.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lagos on Monday, NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, warned that all WAEC offices nationwide would be shut down starting Monday, March 24, if the management fails to meet their demands.