Babangida should write a second book, Nigerians unfair to him – Kalu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said Nigerians are unfair to former military president Ibrahim Babangida following the release of his memoir, A Journey in Service: An Autobiography.

Since the launch of the 420-page book, Babangida’s admission that MKO Abiola won the 1993 presidential election, which his government annulled, has sparked widespread reactions, with some critics arguing that it came too late.

Speaking on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme on Monday, Kalu, who represents Abia North in the Senate, defended Babangida, stating that he should be given credit for coming forward with the revelations.

“On the Babangida’s book, I think Nigerians are very unfair to Babangida because he came out on his own,” Kalu said.

“When I say the story is not complete, I wanted President Babangida to write more of the stories because the stories have not finished. There is more to the story, there are officers who told Babangida you cannot hand over to this man.”

“He came out on his own to say things nobody ever said. For example, he said that the (1966) military coup was not an Igbo coup, and people have held the Igbos on the ground for this particular sin which they never committed.”

Kalu urged Babangida to write a second book detailing the roles other military officers played in the fallout of the June 1993 election, insisting that more military personnel should come forward to share the truth.

“More military people that were there should talk about this. There should be a second part of the book because if you mention only one name or two, it is not complete,” he said.

“They should go all hog and tell Nigerians the truth. Babangida should write a second book, I know that Babangida was in danger throughout those periods. If you remember the way he left power, you will know something was wrong.”

He further commended Babangida for exonerating the Igbo people in his memoir, arguing that his revelations were meant to heal wounds rather than reopen them.