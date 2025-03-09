Assault: Falana files N200m lawsuit against Ogun monarch

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Renowned human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has filed a N200 million lawsuit against Oba Semiu Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile Ifo, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State. The suit seeks damages on behalf of Elder Areola Abraham Love JP and demands a public apology to be published in Vanguard, The Punch, and Nigerian Tribune newspapers.

The lawsuit, dated March 7, 2025, was filed before the High Court of Ogun State, Ota. It aims to enforce Elder Areola’s fundamental rights to dignity, freedom of movement, and right to life.

The case follows a viral video showing Elder Areola, a 73-year-old man, kneeling beside the road while being assaulted by Oba Ogunjobi and his associates. The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) sought Falana’s intervention after the footage sparked widespread public condemnation.

In response to the outcry, the Ogun State Government suspended Oba Ogunjobi for six months and subsequently arraigned him before a Magistrate Court for assault.

According to the originating motion filed on behalf of Elder Areola, Falana is asking the court to declare that:

The beating, kicking, and striking of Elder Areola by Oba Ogunjobi and his agents constituted a threat to his life, violating his fundamental right to life under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 5 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

The slapping and punching of Elder Areola’s head before a crowd on January 21, 2025, amounted to cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, violating his right to dignity under Section 34 of the 1999 Constitution and Article 4 of the African Charter.

Falana is seeking:

N200 million in damages for the violation of Elder Areola’s fundamental rights.

A court order directing Oba Ogunjobi to publish a public apology in The Punch, Vanguard, and Nigerian Tribune.

The case is expected to set a legal precedent on human rights protection and the accountability of traditional rulers in Nigeria.