Dangote

By Bayo Wahab

Aliko Dangote, the President of the Dangote Group, has accused former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, of demolishing his cement plant twice during his administration.

Dangote made the allegation during his meeting with the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Monday, March 17, 2025.

A statement by the Ogun State Government stated that the industrialist’s meeting with Governor Abiodun focused “on expanding investment opportunities in manufacturing, oil and gas, and energy in the state.”

However, in a video that surfaced on social media, Dangote while speaking with the governor alleged that the Amosun administration twice destroyed his cement factory when it was under construction.

He said “I deem it fit to have it on record that the factory we are visiting now in Itori, it’s because of his excellency that we came back. That factory was demolished twice.

Bombshell Video: Dangote approached Ogun State Government under Ibikunle Amosun to build a ~$585million cement plant in Itori. Amosun demolished it twice, including the fencing the second time, then Dangote left. @DapoAbiodunCON came on board and pleaded with Dangote to return.… pic.twitter.com/Xn8mRi5AJv — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) March 17, 2025

“We started building, then Amosun demolished it, the second time, we started again, he demolished not only the factory, including the fencing, so we left.

“But right now, we’re coming back because of his excellency, my brother, Prince Dapo Abiodun, we’re now back. When we go there you’ll be very surprised.”

Vanguard News